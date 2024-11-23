Just Outside Of Oklahoma City Is An Up-And-Coming Destination With A Vibrant, Walkable Downtown
Oklahoma is filled with exciting destinations and attractions that bring their own distinct flavor to authentic southern Americana, made famous by road trippers exploring Route 66. The state boasts fascinating museums and monuments that preserve its history, from the Land Rush era cowboy culture to its Native American roots. Today, Oklahoma blends its storied past with a modern cultural medley of nightlife, a thriving culinary scene, one of the best aquariums in America, and a passionate sports culture.
For travelers looking beyond its state capital, Oklahoma City, the up-and-coming city of Edmond offers an opportunity to explore some of the most underrated stops on Route 66, often overlooked despite combining charm, heritage, and contemporary appeal. Situated just 15 miles north of Oklahoma City, Edmond has a storied industrial heritage, being home to one of the world's largest oil fields. From manufacturing building materials to producing household goods, the city has earned its place on the map when it comes to industry.
Yet, Edmond is also a vibrant destination for visitors. Named one of the South's best cities on the rise for 2024 by Southern Living, Edmond offers walkable streets, community spirit, and diverse travel opportunities. With attractions ranging from dining and arts to outdoor recreation and boutique shopping, this university town deserves a spot on your perfect U.S. road trip itinerary.
Explore downtown Edmond's attractions and festivals
Start your exploration in downtown Edmond, the city's cultural hub. Stretching from South Broadway and West 15th Street to the intersection of North Broadway and East 2nd Street, this walkable area invites visitors to leave their cars behind and experience its charm on foot. Browse over 75 shops offering everything from vintage finds to unique souvenirs from independent sellers and quirky boutiques. You can also take advantage of Edmond's free Citylink bus for added accessibility.
Visiting during the third Saturday of the month from March to October? Don't miss Heard On Hurd, a vibrant street festival that brings together street food trucks, live music, and community spirit. Since its inception, the event has attracted over a million attendees and contributed more than $65 million to the local economy. Art enthusiasts should plan a visit in early May for the Edmond Arts Festival, another spirited, creative celebration featuring local artists, crafts, and entertainment.
The city's dozens of parks ensure you are never far away from a green space should you want to enjoy a peaceful day in the city surrounded by nature. Take respite in Edmond's picturesque Arcadia Lake, a top destination for hiking, biking, watersports, and fishing. The lake's fishing pier is popular year-round, equipped with heating and shelter, ensuring comfort while angling even during winter months. The lake is stocked with bass, bluegill, pike, and catfish.
Savor Edmond's culinary delights
Edmond's historic downtown district is a haven for foodies, blending international cuisine with traditional Southern flavors and American classics, spread across over 250 restaurants. Up-scale dining options include the Farmers Grain Kitchen + Cellar, known for its seasonal, locally sourced dishes, and the highly-rated and independently owned Signature Grill, which offers an intimate setting for elevated fare like steak and seafood. Reservations are recommended for this cozy, date-night spot.
For casual dining, check out food halls like Edmond Railyard and The Icehouse Project, where you'll find diverse options under one roof, perfect for groups. Craft beer fans should visit The Patriarch Craft Beer House & Lawn, housed within a charming converted manor with more than 40 tap varieties. Cocktail enthusiasts will love Skinny Slim's Edmond, a European-inspired bar with indoor and outdoor seating that hosts live music nights.
Since 1988, Edmond has been supporting local growers with its Farmers Market, held outdoors on Saturdays from April to November at Festival Marketplace and indoors on Saturdays from November to March at the Senior Center. During the summer and winter, a midweek indoor market also operates at Mitch Park, offering fresh produce and local products all year round.