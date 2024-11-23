Just Outside Of Oklahoma City Is An Up-And-Coming Destination With A Vibrant, Walkable Downtown

Oklahoma is filled with exciting destinations and attractions that bring their own distinct flavor to authentic southern Americana, made famous by road trippers exploring Route 66. The state boasts fascinating museums and monuments that preserve its history, from the Land Rush era cowboy culture to its Native American roots. Today, Oklahoma blends its storied past with a modern cultural medley of nightlife, a thriving culinary scene, one of the best aquariums in America, and a passionate sports culture.

For travelers looking beyond its state capital, Oklahoma City, the up-and-coming city of Edmond offers an opportunity to explore some of the most underrated stops on Route 66, often overlooked despite combining charm, heritage, and contemporary appeal. Situated just 15 miles north of Oklahoma City, Edmond has a storied industrial heritage, being home to one of the world's largest oil fields. From manufacturing building materials to producing household goods, the city has earned its place on the map when it comes to industry.

Yet, Edmond is also a vibrant destination for visitors. Named one of the South's best cities on the rise for 2024 by Southern Living, Edmond offers walkable streets, community spirit, and diverse travel opportunities. With attractions ranging from dining and arts to outdoor recreation and boutique shopping, this university town deserves a spot on your perfect U.S. road trip itinerary.

