New York's Thriving 'Real Little Italy' Isn't In Manhattan, Brooklyn, Or Queens
Ask for directions to Little Italy and many New Yorkers will point you to Mulberry Street in lower Manhattan. Thousands of Italian immigrants settled here in the late 19th century and recreated the old country across 30 blocks, from Lafayette in the west to Bowery in the east and from Kenmare in the north to Worth in the south. However, shifts in immigration, suburbanization, and property prices following the Second World War caused the neighborhood to shrink to just 3 blocks by the early 21st century.
Today, Mulberry Street is still one of America's best Little Italys, but if you want to visit what some locals call the "real Little Italy," you'll have to head north to Arthur Avenue in the Bronx. This intimate, tree-lined stretch is home to many bars, bakeries, and restaurants that remain family-owned after 100 years of business. So, instead of tourists and memories of what once was, hop on New York's chaotic subway system, get the Lexington Avenue line up to Fordham Road, and enjoy Little Italy in the Bronx. You can also drive there if you want — just remember that New York City is one of the worst places for parking in all of America.
Arthur Avenue's pizza, pasta, meat, and seafood
Arthur Avenue runs for over half a mile but the hub of Italian fare is found along a quarter-mile stretch between East 184th Street and just beyond East 189th Street. If you want pizza, consider a traditional margherita at Mario's, a homely, old-fashioned establishment that's served New Yorkers since 1919. Mario's venerable chefs whip up many Italian classics to the locals' high standards, namely chicken francese — which pairs a battered, pan-fried chicken breast with a butter, lemon, and white wine sauce.
Next door to Mario's is the Arthur Avenue Retail Market. Here, you will find Mike's Deli, another multi-generational institution with a bustling selection of cured meat, olive oil, pasta sauces, and mozzarella affumicata that is smoked over wood fire chips. For a snack on the go or bread to take home, pop by Addeo & Sons Bakery. Three generations of the Addeo family have poured their heart into this place, serving biscuits, pizza dough, whole wheat semolina, pane di casa, and breadsticks for over 80 years.
It isn't easy to pick a favorite dinner spot on Arthur Avenue. Neighboring restaurants San Gennaro, Emilia's, Dominick's, and Enzo's all offer excellent food in understated surroundings. Expect everything from veal and chicken parmigiana to lobster ravioli, pork osso buco, and a medley of seafood including flounder, red snapper, branzino, and clams.