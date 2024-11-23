New York's Thriving 'Real Little Italy' Isn't In Manhattan, Brooklyn, Or Queens

Ask for directions to Little Italy and many New Yorkers will point you to Mulberry Street in lower Manhattan. Thousands of Italian immigrants settled here in the late 19th century and recreated the old country across 30 blocks, from Lafayette in the west to Bowery in the east and from Kenmare in the north to Worth in the south. However, shifts in immigration, suburbanization, and property prices following the Second World War caused the neighborhood to shrink to just 3 blocks by the early 21st century.

Advertisement

Today, Mulberry Street is still one of America's best Little Italys, but if you want to visit what some locals call the "real Little Italy," you'll have to head north to Arthur Avenue in the Bronx. This intimate, tree-lined stretch is home to many bars, bakeries, and restaurants that remain family-owned after 100 years of business. So, instead of tourists and memories of what once was, hop on New York's chaotic subway system, get the Lexington Avenue line up to Fordham Road, and enjoy Little Italy in the Bronx. You can also drive there if you want — just remember that New York City is one of the worst places for parking in all of America.