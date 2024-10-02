These Are The 5 Best Zoos To See Penguins, According To Visitors

Penguins win over the hearts of many people. Not only do they look cute and cuddly, but they act like sweet little goofballs waddling around and making funny noises and gestures. While it's pretty hard to see one in the wild, as none live in the United States, you still have the opportunity to see some for yourself thanks to zoo exhibits. If you want a chance to see these creatures in settings similar to their natural habitats, you need to visit one of the zoos with the best-rated penguin enclosures.

Having one of the nicest penguin exhibits is about more than just building an enclosure for the species. The animals must be provided for, have enrichment, and enjoy themselves. While there are a lot of zoos that take care to protect their species and try to make a difference in the world, there are unfortunately some that don't use their animals for anything more than to make money.

These aren't the kinds of zoos you want to support. That's why this list was made not only based on reviews of visitors who went to see the penguins, but those who looked at the zoo as a whole to see if the animals were treated correctly with high-quality exhibits, plenty of space and enrichment, and alone time away from people. You can feel assured that the five zoos below passed the test when you go to see their penguins.

