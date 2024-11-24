The Best Thing To Do If Your Flight Gets Diverted

You may spend months or even years planning the trip of a lifetime. You research your destination, select the perfect clothing and packing techniques, get restaurant recommendations, and everything is ready to go. You're on the plane, all set for your vacation, and suddenly, there's an announcement that your flight has been diverted to another airport. It's not as uncommon as you think for planes to land at the wrong airport. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports that, as of August 2024, flights were diverted 0.33% of the time. While the percentage seems low, it's still a lot of flights. What should you do?

There are a number of steps to take, but the immediate thing to do upon landing is to get yourself into a customer service line. That said, waiting in line can be a time-wasting mistake when a flight is canceled, delayed, or diverted. So, while you're waiting, you should also contact airline customer service by phone, app, and direct message on social media.

Plane diversions happen for many reasons, including mechanical issues, weather, or other emergencies, which can be frustrating for passengers. In these cases, you may be able to book another flight, but occasionally there is not a flight available. As of April 2024, the Department of Transportation has instated a new policy for travelers to get a fast refund for flights under specified circumstances.

