The Best Thing To Do If Your Flight Gets Diverted
You may spend months or even years planning the trip of a lifetime. You research your destination, select the perfect clothing and packing techniques, get restaurant recommendations, and everything is ready to go. You're on the plane, all set for your vacation, and suddenly, there's an announcement that your flight has been diverted to another airport. It's not as uncommon as you think for planes to land at the wrong airport. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports that, as of August 2024, flights were diverted 0.33% of the time. While the percentage seems low, it's still a lot of flights. What should you do?
There are a number of steps to take, but the immediate thing to do upon landing is to get yourself into a customer service line. That said, waiting in line can be a time-wasting mistake when a flight is canceled, delayed, or diverted. So, while you're waiting, you should also contact airline customer service by phone, app, and direct message on social media.
Plane diversions happen for many reasons, including mechanical issues, weather, or other emergencies, which can be frustrating for passengers. In these cases, you may be able to book another flight, but occasionally there is not a flight available. As of April 2024, the Department of Transportation has instated a new policy for travelers to get a fast refund for flights under specified circumstances.
How to handle a flight diversion
To prepare for any eventuality, it's important to plan ahead. Make sure you have everything you would need for an overnight stay in your carry-on bag, including a change of clothes, medication, baby supplies, documents, toiletries, and anything you can't live without. Next, keep a list of frequent flier numbers, confirmation numbers, hotel information, boarding passes, and any customer service phone numbers you may need (including international phone numbers for foreign airlines). Snacks are a good idea, too, in case you don't receive food vouchers. You may need to book a hotel room for overnight delays if the airline doesn't offer a voucher for accommodations. Note that it's wise to save your receipts in case you have to submit them later for reimbursement.
Stay in the customer service line even if you get ahold of the airline in other ways. Representatives at the airport may be able to offer hotel and meal vouchers. For domestic flights delayed more than three hours and international flights delayed more than six hours, passengers are entitled to a cash or original payment refund, as long as they don't accept a rebooking or other compensation from the airline. You can find all the details of the new rules here. Above all, be polite. As frustrating as it can be, no one wants to go the extra mile for someone who is being a jerk.