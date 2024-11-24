Hit The Hidden Taco Trail In This Little California City You Haven't Heard Of
There are many culinary delights in the great state of California. From San Diego to LA and all the way up to the Bay, some of the country's buzziest, top-rated restaurants reside here. The Golden State's gastronomic offerings range from Napa Valley's "culinary heart" to the spot once called the world's best place to eat apple pie. And yet, nothing is as sacred to Californians as the taco.
Nestled in the unassuming city of Concord, a suburb just 30 miles northeast of San Francisco, lies a hidden taco trail that every food-loving traveler needs to add to their bucket list. The Concord Taco Trail consists of over 40 locally owned taquerias and restaurants, all featuring different versions of the coveted staple: the taco. From freshly carved el pastor (with a perfectly sized sliver of pineapple) to crunchy Baja-style fried fish tacos, the trail offers visitors a taste through the many different regions of Mexico, one delicious bite at a time. Grab a map, or get the digital Concord Taco Trail passport, and get ready to take your taste buds on a journey.
Journey through Mexico's tastiest regions on the Concord Taco Trail
There are three main criteria a venue needs to meet in order to qualify as an official Concord Taco Trail stop: The restaurant must specialize in Mexican food, be located within Concord city limits, and be a single eatery or one of just a few locations. This means that you won't find any chain restaurants on the list — each one of the spots is owned and/or operated by Concord residents.
Taking a spin on the trail is akin to embarking on a road trip throughout Mexico, with each venue offering a taste of a different destination. Immerse yourself in the flavors of Hidalgo at Herencia Hidalguense La Casa de la Barbacoa. Then, take a layover in Michoacán, Jalisco, and Baja with spots like Mercado Del Sol and El Yahualica. Other favorites include Tortilleria El Molino (they make their own tortillas here!), Mariscos 1AM Taqueria (for all your seafood cravings), and Taqueria Las Palmas.
When is the best time of year to take on the Concord Taco Trail?
While there isn't really a bad time to visit the Concord Taco Trail (California's climate makes the trek pretty pleasurable most of the year), the fall and winter months offer a few special events. The Concord Taco Trail Challenge, which typically runs from mid-September to mid-October, tends to draw a pretty fun crowd. Participants can grab a Taco Trail card and map from the Visit Concord website or inside one of the taquerias and collect taco stickers from each place they dine. It's an amusing way to sample multiple tacos and cash in on a cute little themed prize.
The beginning of December brings in a load of holiday cheer, including Concord's festive and aptly named "Holiday Stroll with a Little Sip" event. Wander the cheerfully decorated streets with a seasonal cocktail, perfect for washing down all the delicious tacos. Or grab a cup of hot cocoa as you enjoy the annual tree lighting and the "Mayor's Sing-Along." It's the jolliest way we can think of to take on the taco trail. For even more holiday spirit, combine your trip with other festivities in the state, like the parade and tree lighting ceremony in Christmassy Redding, California.