Hit The Hidden Taco Trail In This Little California City You Haven't Heard Of

There are many culinary delights in the great state of California. From San Diego to LA and all the way up to the Bay, some of the country's buzziest, top-rated restaurants reside here. The Golden State's gastronomic offerings range from Napa Valley's "culinary heart" to the spot once called the world's best place to eat apple pie. And yet, nothing is as sacred to Californians as the taco.

Advertisement

Nestled in the unassuming city of Concord, a suburb just 30 miles northeast of San Francisco, lies a hidden taco trail that every food-loving traveler needs to add to their bucket list. The Concord Taco Trail consists of over 40 locally owned taquerias and restaurants, all featuring different versions of the coveted staple: the taco. From freshly carved el pastor (with a perfectly sized sliver of pineapple) to crunchy Baja-style fried fish tacos, the trail offers visitors a taste through the many different regions of Mexico, one delicious bite at a time. Grab a map, or get the digital Concord Taco Trail passport, and get ready to take your taste buds on a journey.