Napa Valley's 'Culinary Heart' Is A Luxe Getaway For World-Renowned Art, Wine, And Views

There is a long lost of things to do in Napa County besides wine tasting, including indulging in local food, art, and amusement. Much like the rest of Napa, Yountville is a dining hotspot, home to the legendary Michelin-star restaurant, The French Laundry of renowned Chef Thomas Keller. The restaurant emphasizes farm-to-table dining, and its French-style menu is constantly updated, pushing the boundaries of creativity. For a casual yet gourmet option, The Kitchen at Priest Ranch serves high-quality, seasonal, Midwestern-inspired dishes. Expect an elevated take on classics with expertly chosen wine pairings. Other top local restaurants on the Michelin Guide list include La Calenda, Ciccio, and Press.

Yountville is also an art lover's paradise, with easily navigable streets designed for walkability. Leave your car behind and enjoy a leisurely stroll to see the town's various street art displays. Throughout February, visitors can take part in a self-guided Art Walk through a trail of sculptures by both local and world-famous artists. Each sculpture has a QR code which explains more about the piece via audio. A physical copy of the art walk trail can also be collected at the Yountville Community Center. Combining art with wine, the town also hosts an annual Art, Sip & Stroll event, in which you can view pottery, jewelry, sculptures, and other artwork while wine tasting.

Get a birds-eye view of Yountville and the Napa Valley by going on a hot air balloon ride. Napa Valley Aloft, a hot air balloon ride provider, has earned numerous awards since being founded in the 1970s. Cruise over the valley for unmatched views of this gorgeous region. For a slightly more affordable wine trip, check out Fairfield, right by the world-famous Napa Valley.

