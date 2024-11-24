What You Should Wear For A Passport Photo - Is There A Dress Code?

In the age of social media and selfies, most of us are used to taking pictures of ourselves all the time. We get just the right angle, maybe do a little contouring with cosmetics, pick the perfect outfit, and finish with a filter. Posing for Instagram-worthy pictures can be fun, but when you're getting a passport photo, there are certain things to take into consideration.

Advertisement

When choosing an outfit — at least from the shoulders up — there are some rules you must adhere to. Uniforms, camouflage, hats and head coverings (unless they're worn for religious reasons and you have a signed statement), headphones or electronic devices, and glasses (except medically necessary glasses accompanied with a doctor's note) should generally be avoided. Pick clothing you'd normally wear, as long as it doesn't conceal your face.

Besides the official rules, there are other things that can be helpful when choosing what to wear for a passport photo. You must be in front of a white or off-white background (and the photo must be in color), so wearing white or really light colors will make you fade into your surroundings. Darker clothing, on the other hand, creates contrast. You should also skip bold patterns and tube or tank tops that might make you look naked (keep in mind that you'll be cropped pretty close to the shoulders). When you present your passport at the airport, you're likely not going to be at your most pulled-together (which is why it's better to do natural makeup in a passport photo if you use it). An everyday look is what you're going for if you want to be identified quickly in the security line.

Advertisement