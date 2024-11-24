This Trendy LA Neighborhood Known For Late-Night Eats Was Named One Of The Coolest In The World

Hollywood's star power is undeniable. From its iconic film locations and legendary celebrity hotspots to some of the oldest restaurants in the city, it's long been celebrated as the entertainment capital of the world. Yet, its neighborhoods tell three different distinct stories. West Hollywood is chic and glamorous, boasting the famous Chateau Marmont, a peppering of high-end boutiques, and some of the city's buzziest LGBTQIA+ clubs. Central Hollywood, which is no longer in its prime, remains a tourist favorite with landmarks like the Walk of Fame, The Chinese Theater, Hollywood Bowl, and Musso & Frank. Meanwhile, East Hollywood, the most understated sibling in this star-studded family, is finally stepping out into the spotlight after being named one of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world" in 2024 by Time Out.

Each year, Time Out enlists the help of its large network of experts and editors from all over to help curate its annual list of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. And in 2024, East Hollywood nabbed the 26th spot thanks to its cultural vibrancy, strong community feel, and unique personality. Home to sub-neighborhoods Thai Town and Virgil Village, East Hollywood offers an eclectic blend of cultural diversity, standout culinary experiences, a thriving arts scene, and some of the best late-night dining options the city has to offer.