This Trendy LA Neighborhood Known For Late-Night Eats Was Named One Of The Coolest In The World
Hollywood's star power is undeniable. From its iconic film locations and legendary celebrity hotspots to some of the oldest restaurants in the city, it's long been celebrated as the entertainment capital of the world. Yet, its neighborhoods tell three different distinct stories. West Hollywood is chic and glamorous, boasting the famous Chateau Marmont, a peppering of high-end boutiques, and some of the city's buzziest LGBTQIA+ clubs. Central Hollywood, which is no longer in its prime, remains a tourist favorite with landmarks like the Walk of Fame, The Chinese Theater, Hollywood Bowl, and Musso & Frank. Meanwhile, East Hollywood, the most understated sibling in this star-studded family, is finally stepping out into the spotlight after being named one of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world" in 2024 by Time Out.
Each year, Time Out enlists the help of its large network of experts and editors from all over to help curate its annual list of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. And in 2024, East Hollywood nabbed the 26th spot thanks to its cultural vibrancy, strong community feel, and unique personality. Home to sub-neighborhoods Thai Town and Virgil Village, East Hollywood offers an eclectic blend of cultural diversity, standout culinary experiences, a thriving arts scene, and some of the best late-night dining options the city has to offer.
What makes East Hollywood so cool?
Perhaps because of its central location or its close proximity to the uber-trendy Silverlake and Echo Park, East Hollywood has quickly become a magnet for young creatives and those seeking a sense of community in the heart of LA. The neighborhood has an undeniably artsy vibe with independent stores, cozy coffee shops, and some of the best eats in the entire city. Walkable streets, cultural authenticity, and a lively nightlife scene make exploring this part of town an adventure.
While Melrose Hill has certainly helped draw attention to East Hollywood, two other sub-neighborhoods play an even bigger part in defining its cultural coolness. There's Thai Town, which offers eateries like the James Beard-nominated Jitlada (arguably one of the best Thai restaurants in the entire city) and late-night picks such as Sanamluang Cafe, which is open until 2 a.m. for night owls looking for a delicious snack. Then, there's Virgil Village with its artisanal bakeries, cute local shops, and a patio-perfect coffee spot that's ideal for remote working. The blend of authentic Thai cuisine with local artisan vibes is one of the many things that cement East Hollywood's coolness.
Where to eat, sip, and play in East Hollywood
East Hollywood's culinary scene is a dream for food lovers, especially those on the hunt for late-night eats. Thai Town takes the cake when it comes to authentic Asian fare, from the legendary boat noodles at Sapp Coffee Shop to the vibrant Thai Street Food Market where stalls serve up staples like mango sticky rice. Over in Virgil Village, you'll find California cult-classic Courage Bagels (expect a long line) and Woon, with its comforting Chinese-inspired noodles. Other favorites include Saffy's, a stylish Middle Eastern restaurant by the impressive Bestia team, and Cafecito Organico, which offers ethically sourced coffee and a patio that feels like a hidden oasis.
When the sun sets, East Hollywood buzzes with nightlife options that are as chic and eclectic as the neighborhood itself. The Virgil is the perfect place to boogie down with live music shows and events such as Soul Fire Funk Club, while the iconic Jumbo's Clown Room offers burlesque performances in a quirky setting. If you're looking for something a bit more sophisticated, head to Melody Wine Bar or Voodoo Vin, where natural wine and sleek design take center stage. It's this effortless blend of rich culture, delectable dining, and dynamic nightlife that makes it easy to see why East Hollywood has become one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. Whether you're looking to try out some new hidden gems, explore an often overlooked part of town, or add exciting free things to do to your next LA trip, take a tip from our playbook and add East Hollywood to your list.