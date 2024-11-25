Discover The Gorgeous City With One Of Europe's Best Free Music Scenes
Also known as "Poland's heart in the south," Krakow was the country's royal capital from 1038 to 1596. It is the nation's second-largest city after Warsaw and is known to have one of the best-preserved medieval centers in Europe. Its massive main square is an outstanding example of its baroque past. A time capsule of kings, queens, and dragons, Krakow is a haven for history and culture buffs in one of Europe's safest countries with the least pickpocketing.
Krakow is famed as Poland's intellectual, cultural, and artistic capital. The prestigious Jagiellonian University, considered one the country's best, is also one of the oldest in the world still operating. It was founded in 1364 and has Hogwarts vibes. The city is famous for top-tier choirs, orchestras, musicians, and composers. Like Amsterdam, where tourists attend free concerts, Krawkow brims with music. Talented street buskers, musicians jamming tunes, melodies busting out of bars, and music festivals celebrating the city's heritage — you can't go anywhere without wanting to tap your toes or dance.
The best venues for music in Krakow Old Town
Most of Krakow's music scene is clustered around two districts: Stare Miasto, known as Kraków Old Town, and Kazimierz, the old Jewish neighborhood. Old Town is famed for its historical attractions, like Wawel Hill (a stunning castle on the banks of the Vistula River) and St. Mary's Basilica. The latter oversees Europe's second-largest market square, Rynek Glowny, which is in the heart of medieval Old Town and where folk buskers perform. The district also has some of Krakow's best music venues. You can enjoy the entertainment by purchasing beverages in some, while others require a ticket.
Klub Buda, an intimate little bar that seats about 60 people, is tucked away in the back streets of Old Town. The official student clubhouse of the University of Agriculture in Kraków offers jazz, folk, rock, and world music on weekends, with Polish and international performers. Harris Piano Jazz Bar is an institution in Old Town that plays jazz, funk, soul, and hip-hop every night of the week. The Piec Art Jazz club is unique because it's inside an underground cellar and plays acoustic jazz music. It also has fantastic cocktails and Polish craft beer. For some authentic cabaret, head to Piwnica pod Baranami — the performances are mind-blowing and full of surprises.
More music in Kazimierz and beyond
Kazimierz is the old Jewish neighborhood, a 20-minute walk south from the center of Old Town. The district has charming cobblestone streets, vibrant murals, and stunning synagogues dating back to the 15th century. There are also impressive music venues to explore, like Alchemia, an evocative candle-lit bar with eccentric paintings on the walls. Travel back in time with a glass of mulled wine and listen to some of the best live music in the city. Another gem in the district is Old Jazz Café. Its signature verdant walls make it a cozy spot for a glass of Belgian beer and some jazz. In the summer, you can enjoy its fantastic outdoor terrace with a slice of its famous cheesecake or apple pie. For the best blues in town, go to New Day Blues Pub. It's an unpretentious bar with excellent cocktails and music.
In addition to bars, Krawkow also has free musical festivals. The Jewish Cultural Festival is the largest celebration of Jewish culture in the world. Taking place in June or July each year, it attracts Jewish musicians, artists, and creatives who organize and perform engaging community events like concerts, exhibitions, workshops, and plays. Meanwhile, Church Music Days in the Kraków Archdiocese is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy free music in various churches in the city. You can hear some of the most spectacular organ music and melodic choir singing.