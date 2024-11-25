Discover The Gorgeous City With One Of Europe's Best Free Music Scenes

Also known as "Poland's heart in the south," Krakow was the country's royal capital from 1038 to 1596. It is the nation's second-largest city after Warsaw and is known to have one of the best-preserved medieval centers in Europe. Its massive main square is an outstanding example of its baroque past. A time capsule of kings, queens, and dragons, Krakow is a haven for history and culture buffs in one of Europe's safest countries with the least pickpocketing.

Krakow is famed as Poland's intellectual, cultural, and artistic capital. The prestigious Jagiellonian University, considered one the country's best, is also one of the oldest in the world still operating. It was founded in 1364 and has Hogwarts vibes. The city is famous for top-tier choirs, orchestras, musicians, and composers. Like Amsterdam, where tourists attend free concerts, Krawkow brims with music. Talented street buskers, musicians jamming tunes, melodies busting out of bars, and music festivals celebrating the city's heritage — you can't go anywhere without wanting to tap your toes or dance.