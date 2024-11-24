One Of England's Most Historic Banks Is A Unique Attraction That Takes You Back In Time

Pubs are a British cultural phenomenon, and the scene in London is world-famous. Exploring the best drinking spots, watering holes, and public houses the city has to offer is an important part of any visit, including Rick Steves' favorite pub in London, the vibrant Anglesea Arms. The extraordinary variety of these bars showcases the U.K. capital's history, as a pub crawl in the center might take you from an 800-year-old tavern that survived the Great Fire of London to a bar on a boat moored on the Thames River.

Tucked away at the edge of the City of London government district on the historic Fleet Street, the Old Bank of England is a pub like no other. London's Square Mile is full of old financial institutions, but this gem is something else. The Old Bank of England has been turned into a drinking establishment and is a unique, historic attraction that lets you step back in time for an unforgettable experience. Established in 1888 as the Law Courts branch of the main Bank of England, this building was in use until 1975. It remained empty and unused for nearly two decades before it was refurbished and restored as a pub in 1994.