One Of England's Most Historic Banks Is A Unique Attraction That Takes You Back In Time
Pubs are a British cultural phenomenon, and the scene in London is world-famous. Exploring the best drinking spots, watering holes, and public houses the city has to offer is an important part of any visit, including Rick Steves' favorite pub in London, the vibrant Anglesea Arms. The extraordinary variety of these bars showcases the U.K. capital's history, as a pub crawl in the center might take you from an 800-year-old tavern that survived the Great Fire of London to a bar on a boat moored on the Thames River.
Tucked away at the edge of the City of London government district on the historic Fleet Street, the Old Bank of England is a pub like no other. London's Square Mile is full of old financial institutions, but this gem is something else. The Old Bank of England has been turned into a drinking establishment and is a unique, historic attraction that lets you step back in time for an unforgettable experience. Established in 1888 as the Law Courts branch of the main Bank of England, this building was in use until 1975. It remained empty and unused for nearly two decades before it was refurbished and restored as a pub in 1994.
Attractions at the Old Bank of England pub
The moment you approach the Old Bank of England, you realize you are in for a treat. The stunning Italianate facade, built in 1886, draws the eye even when compared to its neighbor, the Royal Courts of Justice. Things only get better once you step through the doors. The gloriously opulent interior features intricate wall paintings, a beautiful central bar, a grand mezzanine, and a remarkably ornate ceiling. The walls are decorated with framed banknotes and other paraphernalia, while many of the tables sit atop mini safes where customers can stash their valuables.
Although winter is the best time to plan a trip to London, if the sun is shining, the small patio garden out back is a delight and something of a rarity in the center of town. In keeping with the uniqueness of this place, an authentic, double-decker Routemaster bus has been carefully lifted into this tiny space and fitted out with a bar, allowing customers to eat and drink on board a London icon. Below the bar, there is a maze of underground tunnels and vaults that were once the home to gold bullion (and briefly the Crown Jewels). They are now used for storing beer, wine, and spirits. Sadly, these are not accessible to the public and are just for staff use, but it is still quite a thrill to imagine the history that lies beneath.
Beyond the Old Bank of England on Fleet Street
The Old Bank of England's location on the corner of Fleet Street and Chancery Lane makes it an ideal place to start or finish an afternoon of wandering through one of London's most historic districts. Next door, the Royal Courts of Justice are unmissable, with 19th-century Gothic architecture, soaring arches, and marble corridors. Across the road, the Temple complex houses some of the most prestigious law offices in the country, as well as the mysterious and storied Temple Church, the headquarters of the Knights Templar before the order was dissolved in 1312.
Another wonderful spot just around the corner from the Old Bank of England is Lincoln's Inn Fields. Here, the central square is a picturesque oasis of green, surrounded by grand architecture and two interesting museums. Sir John Soane's Museum offers the chance to walk in the footsteps of the renowned neo-classical architect and collector, Sir John Soane, in his perfectly preserved house filled with remarkable artifacts. On the other side of the park, the Hunterian Museum is a bizarre and macabre delight, showcasing the art, science, and history of surgery via a vast (and at times disturbing) collection of preserved specimens and gruesome tools. For a budget-friendly experience, Rick Steves thinks the free British Museum is the best in London.