One Of Alabama's Most Photographed Pits Is A Wild Wonder With Fern-Covered Ledges
When most people think about Alabama, two words come to mind: roll and tide (or in some cases, war and eagle). But beyond hotly contested football rivalries and some of the best barbecue in the country, Alabama is also home to some of the most legitimate natural beauty in the Southeastern U.S. From the peaceful the beaches of Gulf Shores in Alabama's southern tip to the rolling green hills and abundant hiking trails in the northern part of the state, Alabama might be the most slept-on outdoor gem in the country. Fackler, a town about 15 miles south of Alabama's northern border, contains one of the state's most photogenic sites: a 162-foot-deep sinkhole-turned-lush chasm known to locals as the Neversink Pit.
The pit, which is 40 feet wide at its opening but then expands to a width of 100 feet at its base, is a visual stunner. Spring showers cause rivulets and streams to form waterfalls down the chamber, which then give rise to verdant growth along its rocky ledges during the summer. The site can be explored either by hiking to its surface or by spelunking down into its depths.
Neversink Pit is not for green climbers
As tempting as it might be to see those gorgeous pillars of sunlight bouncing off of the stony green walls from the bottom of the pit, only experienced cavers should make the journey. The SCC (Southeastern Cave Conservancy) has stated that the only safe way to make it to the bottom is with top-of-the-line gear and ropes with which to rappel off of the rocks. Climbers must also obtain permits from the organization before making the trek. Areas from which climbers can rig their ropes have been constructed near the opening to discourage using the nearby trees. Cavers are urged to use the utmost caution when attempting the descent, as cell phone reception is also a little spotty in the area.
But luckily, if you want to explore underground caves in the U.S., you can do it even if you aren't an experienced climber. Brilliant views can be obtained by simply hiking to its surface and peering into the floral abyss. The hike is mostly uphill, but only takes about 30 minutes or so and is listed as "moderate" on the AllTrails app. Still, moderate-level hikes aren't exactly a walk in the park, and hikers should prepare for a somewhat strenuous trek.
Neversink is just one of many Northern Alabama delights
Neversink is one of many limestone sinkholes that can be found around the tri-state area of Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. Generally, when these areas receive plentiful rainfall from the changing weather patterns rising from the Gulf, it can dissolve the bedrock found on many of the rock formations scattered across the terrain. Alabama can still lay claim to the largest sinkhole in the United States with the "Golly Hole," which is almost 300 feet wide, located in Shelby County in Central Alabama.
The surrounding area of North Alabama has many notable attractions and natural wonders as well. Near Huntsville, hikers can find Dismals Canyon, where one can see some of the most brilliant fall foliage in the country. Just 40 minutes north lies Muscle Shoals, home of the world-famous FAME studios, where artists like Aretha Franklin and Wilson Pickett produced classic records. This region of Alabama is sublime in its beauty and culture, and to the curious traveler, it's just waiting to be explored.