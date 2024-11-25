One Of Alabama's Most Photographed Pits Is A Wild Wonder With Fern-Covered Ledges

When most people think about Alabama, two words come to mind: roll and tide (or in some cases, war and eagle). But beyond hotly contested football rivalries and some of the best barbecue in the country, Alabama is also home to some of the most legitimate natural beauty in the Southeastern U.S. From the peaceful the beaches of Gulf Shores in Alabama's southern tip to the rolling green hills and abundant hiking trails in the northern part of the state, Alabama might be the most slept-on outdoor gem in the country. Fackler, a town about 15 miles south of Alabama's northern border, contains one of the state's most photogenic sites: a 162-foot-deep sinkhole-turned-lush chasm known to locals as the Neversink Pit.

The pit, which is 40 feet wide at its opening but then expands to a width of 100 feet at its base, is a visual stunner. Spring showers cause rivulets and streams to form waterfalls down the chamber, which then give rise to verdant growth along its rocky ledges during the summer. The site can be explored either by hiking to its surface or by spelunking down into its depths.