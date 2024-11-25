Yellowstone National Park's Original Gateway Is An Eclectic Artsy City Surrounded By Mountains

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, so does the desire to travel, disconnect, and get totally lost in the wilderness. In the Midwest, there's no other place in the U.S. that embodies that sense of untamed freedom quite like Montana. This immense state is home to approximately 64 well-preserved state and national parks, with one U.S. national park called the "Crown of the Continent". But when people think of Montana, images of the immense, sun-coated canyons, roaming meadows filled with herds of bison, and multihued hot springs of Yellowstone National Park immediately come to mind. This park has grown all the more popular in recent years courtesy of Paramount Network's hit series, "Yellowstone," which has brought roughly 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to the state, according to a 2023 study. Not only has this greatly bolstered interest in the park, but it has also benefited nearby communities such as the artsy hub of Livingston.

Nestled on the banks of the Yellowstone River and surrounded by the pristine Absaroka Mountains, Livingston is often referred to as the "original gateway city" that travelers explore along the way toward Yellowstone National Park. In fact, the town is situated along the only road leading into the park that is accessible year round. Livingston seamlessly blends nature and culture with its array of galleries, theaters, and live music, as well as highly acclaimed restaurants with their own unique dishes that will satisfy the taste of any food enthusiast.