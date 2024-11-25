Yellowstone National Park's Original Gateway Is An Eclectic Artsy City Surrounded By Mountains
As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, so does the desire to travel, disconnect, and get totally lost in the wilderness. In the Midwest, there's no other place in the U.S. that embodies that sense of untamed freedom quite like Montana. This immense state is home to approximately 64 well-preserved state and national parks, with one U.S. national park called the "Crown of the Continent". But when people think of Montana, images of the immense, sun-coated canyons, roaming meadows filled with herds of bison, and multihued hot springs of Yellowstone National Park immediately come to mind. This park has grown all the more popular in recent years courtesy of Paramount Network's hit series, "Yellowstone," which has brought roughly 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to the state, according to a 2023 study. Not only has this greatly bolstered interest in the park, but it has also benefited nearby communities such as the artsy hub of Livingston.
Nestled on the banks of the Yellowstone River and surrounded by the pristine Absaroka Mountains, Livingston is often referred to as the "original gateway city" that travelers explore along the way toward Yellowstone National Park. In fact, the town is situated along the only road leading into the park that is accessible year round. Livingston seamlessly blends nature and culture with its array of galleries, theaters, and live music, as well as highly acclaimed restaurants with their own unique dishes that will satisfy the taste of any food enthusiast.
Livingston started as a haven for men working on the Northern Pacific Railroad
Livingston has a deeply rooted history that extends thousands of years to a time when the land was inhabited by a number of Native American tribes, such as the Bannock and Shoshone who hunted throughout this region, known as the "Valley of the Flowers." In 1806, the outskirts of the town served as the camp grounds for Captain William Clark and his entourage, aided by the Shoshone guide Sacajawea, as they made their famous Corps of Discovery Expedition across the West. With the arrival of the Northern Pacific Railway in the post-Gold Rush era, the city, then known as Clark City after a well-known railway contractor, served as a tented rest-stop for railroad workers. But in 1882, the town was re-christened as Livingston, named after Johnston Livingston, a prominent stockholder and executive of the Northern Pacific Railway.
Nowadays, Livingston has transformed into a different kind of haven where artists of all types thrive. Visitors can try their own hands at crafts and learn how to style their own hat bands, make jewelry, or engage in a number of fun workshops hosted at the Livingston Center for Art and Culture. Similar to the hidden town of Bigfork, Livingston also has a flourishing performing arts scene with spellbinding productions hosted at The Shane Center. You can also tour the city's multitude of individually themed art galleries like the Banovich Art Center, which displays John Banovich's incredible, large-scale depictions of wildlife in North America and Africa. In fact, the art scene is so strong in Livingston that the town hosts the annual, two-week long Livingston Art Walk, which has been running every summer for the past 35 years.
Catch an epic bull-ride at Livingston Classic PBR
While the town may feel wholesome and cozy, it is brimming with just as many attractions and activities as you'd find in a larger metropolis. Take a short, 2-mile hike along Pine Creek Trail and take in the gorgeous scenery and majestic falls. Snag a ticket to see the electrifying bull-riding shows at The Livingston Classic PBR, where some of the most experienced and talented riders from around the world come to compete. Be sure to make your reservations quickly, because these adrenaline-packed shows sell out fast. If you aren't quick enough with snagging your ticket, don't worry — the Livingston Roundup Rodeo holds frequent performances during its seasonal run, topped off with a nightly round of dazzling fireworks. Also catch a film at the Empire Twin Theaters, the only movie theater in downtown Livingston that has been running since 1937 and is widely considered an iconic local landmark.
Amidst all these action-packed possibilities, don't forget the opportunity for adventure in the wide and majestic expanse of Yellowstone National Park. From Livingston, you can take a professional, guided tour that will transport you through the only passageway into the park while visiting a number of the key attractions like Lamar Valley and Mammoth Hot Springs. Travelers also have a chance to view all sorts of wildlife that inhabit the park including deer, elk, bison, coyotes, and even gigantic moose lumbering across the terrain. On your return to town, select from a variety of restaurant options, from fine dining at 2nd Street Bistro in the Historic Murray Hotel to the casual, laid-back atmosphere found at Katabatic Brewing & Co. With all that Livingston has to offer, you're bound to find an experience unlike any other.