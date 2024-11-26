Indiana's Secret Dreamy Lakeside Town Offers A Serene Idyllic Escape To Shop, Dine, And Hike
The midwestern state of Indiana is full of little-known travel destinations that you can enjoy without the crowds of some more popular vacation destinations in the United States. There are natural wonders like Cataract Falls, Indiana's largest waterfall, and small towns full of art and antiques, like New Harmony. There is also the capital, Indianapolis, which has many of Indiana's most famous establishments. But if you're looking for your next vacation spot, consider Winona Lake, a bohemian town with fun activities and access to nature.
Winona Lake is a dreamy lakeside town of around 5,000 people. It is approximately 110 miles from both Indianapolis and Chicago and only an hour's drive from regional hubs like South Bend and Fort Wayne. Here's everything you need to know to plan your trip to Lake Winona!
Museums and outdoor activities on and around the lake
The town of Winona Lake takes its name from the lake by which it sits. To learn more about the area, a great place to start is the Winona History Center, which focuses on the town's development and heritage. The Billy Sunday Home Museum is another spot for history buffs, where you can learn about Billy Sunday, an influential evangelist who helped shape the community. His former headquarters remains almost perfectly untouched and is like stepping back in time.
Outdoor enthusiasts should head over to the Winona Lake Heritage Trail & Trail System, home to some of the area's best hiking. The Heritage Trail runs along the shore of Lake Winona, over a nearby creek, and into the woods. Different parts of the trail showcase artwork and sculptures that represent the region. From there, you can branch off onto other trails for hiking, cycling, and biking.
If you're looking for fun in, on, and around the water, stop by Winona Lake Limitless Park. Along with having beach access and a splash pad, you can also rent kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards to take out onto Lake Winona.
Shopping, food, and drinks by the water
During your time in Winona Lake, be sure to check out what's happening in town, especially at the Miller Sunset Pavilion, a year-round outdoor event space that hosts concerts, art fairs, and farmers' markets. It also doubles as an ice rink during the winter.
Another must-stop location is the Village at Winona, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This former summer retreat has been refurbished and is now the place-to-be in Winona Lake, with shops, restaurants, and unique events throughout the year. Some highlights include a Pajama Party Sale in January, a cycling-focused festival called the Fat & Skinny Tirefest in May, a local Jazz Festival in July, and the family-friendly Canal Days festival at the end of the summer that holds a yearly Cardboard Boat race. The Village is also where to get in the Christmas spirit during its tree light ceremony in November.
When you're hungry, the Boathouse Restaurant is without a doubt one of the best places in town to enjoy a meal and drinks by the water. If you're craving a coffee, stop by the Light Rail Cafe & Roaster. Wine aficionados should stop by the Port Winona Wine & Market.