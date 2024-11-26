Indiana's Secret Dreamy Lakeside Town Offers A Serene Idyllic Escape To Shop, Dine, And Hike

The town of Winona Lake takes its name from the lake by which it sits. To learn more about the area, a great place to start is the Winona History Center, which focuses on the town's development and heritage. The Billy Sunday Home Museum is another spot for history buffs, where you can learn about Billy Sunday, an influential evangelist who helped shape the community. His former headquarters remains almost perfectly untouched and is like stepping back in time.

Outdoor enthusiasts should head over to the Winona Lake Heritage Trail & Trail System, home to some of the area's best hiking. The Heritage Trail runs along the shore of Lake Winona, over a nearby creek, and into the woods. Different parts of the trail showcase artwork and sculptures that represent the region. From there, you can branch off onto other trails for hiking, cycling, and biking.

If you're looking for fun in, on, and around the water, stop by Winona Lake Limitless Park. Along with having beach access and a splash pad, you can also rent kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards to take out onto Lake Winona.