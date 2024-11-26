The Popular And Beautiful Massachusetts Beach Famous For Its Strange 'Singing' Quality

Crane Beach is one of the few places where all of the conditions align just right to produce singing sand. However, Professor Cooper explains to Islands that you still have to be at the right place at the right time if you want to hear it. "Singing sand is a relatively uncommon phenomenon, restricted to certain parts of certain beaches and sometimes to certain times of year," he told us. In order for sand to sing, all of the grains must be the same size, smooth, nearly sphere-shaped, and dry, as water lubricates them and prevents sound. "The grains also have to be made of hard material, most commonly quartz, he explained. "These combined characteristics are present only on some beaches, and nearly always at the highest, driest part of those beaches."

If you're fortunate enough to be in the area at the perfect time, you'll need to go for a stroll on the beach to hear the sand sing. "On a suitable beach, you do need to cause movement of the sand for it to sing, and walking on it is one way to do so," Professor Cooper said. "Each time you step on the sand, grains get pushed downwards and outwards, and these grains moving past the surfaces of all the surrounding grains is what creates the sound. In other environments, like desert dunes, the same phenomenon can be caused by natural processes, like sand avalanching down the steep side of a dune, but on a beach, walking is the best way to initiate the sound."