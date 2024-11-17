Stop At Quirky Oceanside Towns On A Breathtaking Road Through The Sandy Paradise Of Cape Cod

Cape Cod has long lured travelers with its outdoor adventures, wildlife, breathtaking beaches, and quaint villages — some of the oldest in the U.S. Choosing just one spot can be tough, as each destination has its own unique charm and character. Whether you're planning a family trip, solo exploration, or romantic getaway, Cape Cod is a gem on the East Coast. One of the best ways to experience Cape Cod is by taking a road trip along the northern side of the peninsula. Route 6A, part of the larger U.S. Route 6 that stretches all the way to California, is a stunning and storied route for your perfect U.S. road trip and is a fantastic way to see all of Cape Cod's highlights in one go.

Also known as the Old King's Highway, Route 6A gained National Scenic Byway status in 2021. This 62-mile route winds east to west through Massachusetts' historic Cape Cod peninsula, from Bourne to Provincetown, taking visitors through some of the country's most storied buildings and iconic landmarks, like Nobska Point Lighthouse and the Cape Cod National Seashore. This scenic byway provides a journey through history, with stops and museums, galleries, and cultural sites, plus a variety of restaurants. The landscape is diverse, passing through dunes, beaches, cranberry bogs, farmland, and marshes. In July, you can also enjoy the Cape's annual Hydrangea Festival, one of the best experiences you can only have at Cape Cod.

