Stop At Quirky Oceanside Towns On A Breathtaking Road Through The Sandy Paradise Of Cape Cod
Cape Cod has long lured travelers with its outdoor adventures, wildlife, breathtaking beaches, and quaint villages — some of the oldest in the U.S. Choosing just one spot can be tough, as each destination has its own unique charm and character. Whether you're planning a family trip, solo exploration, or romantic getaway, Cape Cod is a gem on the East Coast. One of the best ways to experience Cape Cod is by taking a road trip along the northern side of the peninsula. Route 6A, part of the larger U.S. Route 6 that stretches all the way to California, is a stunning and storied route for your perfect U.S. road trip and is a fantastic way to see all of Cape Cod's highlights in one go.
Also known as the Old King's Highway, Route 6A gained National Scenic Byway status in 2021. This 62-mile route winds east to west through Massachusetts' historic Cape Cod peninsula, from Bourne to Provincetown, taking visitors through some of the country's most storied buildings and iconic landmarks, like Nobska Point Lighthouse and the Cape Cod National Seashore. This scenic byway provides a journey through history, with stops and museums, galleries, and cultural sites, plus a variety of restaurants. The landscape is diverse, passing through dunes, beaches, cranberry bogs, farmland, and marshes. In July, you can also enjoy the Cape's annual Hydrangea Festival, one of the best experiences you can only have at Cape Cod.
Enjoy a quintessential and historic Cape Cod experience on the Old King's Highway
Start your Route 6A journey in Cape Cod's oldest town. Sandwich, established in 1637, is perfect for creatives and history enthusiasts. Don't miss Dexter Grist Mill (the most-photographed spot in Cape Cod), the charming 17th-century Hoxie House, and the Sandwich Glass Museum, where you can watch glass-blowing demonstrations. Stop at Grainger Pottery to pick up a quirky ceramic fish souvenir, or grab breakfast at The Original Marshland, known for its comforting, home-style cooking.
Driving 14 miles further on to Barnstable village, it is the largest of seven that make up Barnstable town and is a classically traditional Cape Cod vacation spot. Visit the Coast Guard Heritage Museum, the Village Smithy (a working blacksmith shop), and Old Gaol — the oldest wooden jail in America, built in 1690. Barnstable's Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary offers walking trails, birdwatching, and harbor views. Sandy Neck Beach is a quintessentially picturesque spot to grab some idyllic Cape Cod snapshots. Finally, you can discover the history and legacy of President Kennedy at the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum.
With streets lined with sea captains' homes, Yarmouth — just 4 miles from Barnstable — is rich in nautical history. Try traditional New England cuisine like lobster bisque and clam chowder at the Old Yarmouth Inn, Cape Cod's oldest inn rumored to be haunted. In Yarmouth Port, explore Gray's Beach's salt marsh boardwalk and the Design Works store (to pick up some hand-crafted and vintage gifts), or visit the Edward Gorey House museum, honoring the celebrated American author and artist.
Cruise along the coastline and experience Cape Cod's classic charm
After driving a little over 3 miles, you'll reach a beach lover's destination: Dennis. This town has a variety of pristine beaches to explore, including family-friendly Corporation Beach, scenic white-sand Mayflower Beach, and dune-covered Cold Storage Beach. Although Cape Cod is known as the world's great white shark capital, it does have some incredible opportunities to see marine life, and from May to October, it is an excellent place to go whale watching.
Brewster, another popular town 15 minutes away from Dennis, is home to Nickerson State Park, a favorite for camping, fishing, and hiking. The Cape Cod Museum of Natural History displays family-favorite exhibits about the local environment and natural history. Brewster also has many unique shops that sell handmade art and goods made by local artisans.
Finally, after just under 6 miles, you'll hit Orleans, a must for seafood lovers. Check out popular eateries like The Knack and Nauset Fish Market and Lobster Pool. Catch the sunset at Rock Harbour, or visit the Wellfleet Cinema for a classic movie night. Orleans is the gateway to the Cape Cod National Seashore, with some spectacular walking trails for outdoor enthusiasts. While Route 6A officially ends in Orleans, it's worth continuing on to Provincetown, a vibrant town with boutique inns and Cape Cod's northmost tip. Provincetown offers many beautiful beaches, stunning ocean views, and a thriving arts scene, especially popular with LGBTQ+ communities.