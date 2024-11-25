Passport Card Vs. Book: What's The Real Difference And Which Do You Need?

If you're applying for documents to travel outside of the United States of America, you may have noticed that you have two options: You can apply for either a passport book or a passport card. While you're likely familiar with a passport book, which has all your information, plus several pages for stamps when you enter a new country, you may not know much about a passport card. While both can be used as domestic I.D., and both prove your citizenship, they are intended for different types of travel. A passport book works for air, land, and sea travel to foreign countries, while a passport card can only be valid for land and sea travel. Moreover, a passport card will only allow you to travel between the United States and Canada, select Caribbean countries, Bermuda, and Mexico.

While it may seem like the passport book is the obvious choice with all of its travel options, there are a few benefits to having a passport card instead. If you have friends or family in Canada or Mexico, for example, and you pass the border often, a card is great. If you tend to take frequent cruises to any of these places, a card is a good idea as well. In addition, a passport card is much less expensive. While a passport book costs $165 for adults and $135 for kids under 16, a card comes to $65 for adults and $50 for kids under 16. Renewal for a book is $130, but is only $30 for a card. (By the way, the best time to renew your passport is nine months before the expiration date.)