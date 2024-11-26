Hidden In Scotland's Argyll Forest Is An Enchanting Woodland Walk With Mischievous Spirits

There is so much to see and do in Scotland, especially if you love nature. While major cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow (which is the most underrated destination in all of Scotland according to Rick Steves) offer lots of fun museums, cultural experiences, and fantastic food, people who love the great outdoors would surely be remiss if they didn't explore the Scottish Highlands. And in the Argyll Forest Park, located on the Cowal Peninsula in Argyll and Bute of the Scottish Highlands, you'll find an excellent place to leave the modern world behind. This is a forest that looks like it came straight out of a fairytale (or "Lord of the Rings"). Puck's Glen is one of the top woodland walks in Argyll Forest Park, as it offers stunning scenery and some intriguing legends connected with the land.

Puck's Glen is a perfect option if you're looking for a scenic day trip from Glasgow, which is less than a two-hour drive or a two-and-a-half-hour train ride from the area. The closest town is Dunoon, where you can find transportation to access the Puck's Glen Gorge Trail — a short loop that measures just over one and a half miles and only takes about an hour to complete. Some parts of the trail can be very challenging and feature rough inclines. However, a clearly marked walkway built in the Victorian times and some sturdy wooden bridges can help visitors find their way. Although summer and spring are excellent seasons, one of the best times to visit Puck's Glen is during the fall.