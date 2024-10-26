Europe's Best Subway System Is In A Country Full Of Rich History And Natural Beauty

Public transportation is often a mess, and subway systems can crank up the stress just as much as airports. From squeezing into packed train cars during rush hour to navigating indecipherable maps, commuting, especially in unfamiliar territory, can feel like a nightmare. Take New York City's infamous chaotic subway, for instance — it's practically a maze that could make even seasoned commuters break a sweat. And despite its reputation, Europe's transit systems aren't always the seamless dream they're made out to be. Inefficiencies in some cities' subways can cause headaches, and tourists are especially prone to making pricey and hard-to-avoid mistakes. But if you want to break free from transit chaos and have a train experience that doesn't feel like you're being put through an endurance test, make your way to Norway, specifically, Oslo — the city that's been crowned home to the best subway system in all of Europe.

Sure, Oslo might not win any awards for being a walkable city (it's actually voted for being one of the least walkable), but its metro system more than makes up for it. According to The Underground Index analysis report conducted by luggage storage company Bounce in 2024, the Oslo Metro (also known as the Oslo T-Bane and T-banen i Oslo), ranked first in Europe, snagging an impressive 8.06 out of 10 score, managing to beat out cities like Sofia, Athens, and Madrid. The system boasts a massive network of 101 stations and five lines, with a sixth on the way, covering all of Oslo's boroughs and even parts of Baerum. But despite its size, it reportedly runs like a well-oiled machine — efficient, reliable, and shockingly easy to navigate. Locals and tourists alike can't stop gushing about its punctuality and user-friendliness, making it one of those rare subway systems that, dare we say, actually does what it's supposed to. Imagine that!

