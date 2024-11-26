Wine Lovers Can Sip Over Panoramic Views Of The Blue Ridge Mountains At This Gorgeous Vineyard

Just around 26 miles south of North Carolina's Asheville (one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America), visitors can take in sweeping views and amazing weather with a glass of wine in hand. Right in the heart of Hendersonville, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards is surrounded by breathtaking mountain views. While the vines are planted on 10 acres of land that's been farmed by the same family for hundreds of years, Saint Paul was opened in 2008 as the first vineyard and winery in Henderson County.

Advertisement

The vineyards sit at elevations of 2,300 and 3,000 feet, giving guests panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Saint Paul is all about crafting exceptional wines that reflect the unique terroir of the region, with each varietal telling a story of the rich soil, cool climate, and meticulous winemaking known to the Appalachian region. North Carolina in general is home to some great wine areas, including Yadkin Valley, an under-the-radar wine region that deserves the same hype as Napa.

The vineyard is right in the heart of the Crest of the Blue Ridge, an American Viticulture Area established in 2019. The area's climate and terroir allow varietals like cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, and cabernet franc to flourish. Not only can visitors taste the award-winning wines created at Saint Paul, but the open-air patio offers refreshing breezes, and the winery's stone fireplace keeps things cozy when it gets a bit chillier. Whether you're a sommelier with tons of knowledge or just getting into wine, sipping on the award-winning vintages at Saint Paul's while soaking in the views is an amazing escape any time of the year.

Advertisement