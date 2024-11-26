The 'Mother City Of The Dakotas' Is An Underappreciated Beauty Hidden On The Missouri River

One of the most notable landmarks in Yankton is the historic Meridian Bridge. Crossing the Missouri River, it links downtown Yankton with the even smaller South Yankton in Nebraska. Built in 1919 and costing $1.1 million, the iconic structure loves to pose for pictures. It's easy to spot from Yankton's popular Riverside Park, and it looks surprisingly dramatic as it stretches across the gurgling river.

Advertisement

Once you're done marveling at the feat of engineering, downtown Yankton is just north of Riverside Park. You won't find a whole lot of fine dining here, but there's still plenty of great food to enjoy after a day exploring the southern region of the state. A popular stop is Mojo's Pizza & Spirits, serving an assortment of pub food, pizzas, and wholly American appetizers like mini corn dogs and cheese balls. For a classy dinner, Black Steer is just down the road, cooking up steak and seafood in an elegant atmosphere.

A bunch of local shops can also be found throughout the sleepy streets of Yankton, and the Mead Museum in the northern part of town is one of the best places to spend your time. Admission is relatively cheap, and inside, you'll find multiple exhibits that discuss Yankton's history. From a charming log cabin and children's exhibit to a state hospital, there's a lot to explore throughout the property.

Advertisement