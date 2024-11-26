The 'Mother City Of The Dakotas' Is An Underappreciated Beauty Hidden On The Missouri River
Travelers searching for off-the-beaten-path destinations should look to South Dakota for their next adventure. The entire state is full of charming towns unburdened by throngs of tourists. While Sioux Falls is one of the Midwest's artsiest cities with trails, parks, and waterfalls, for a truly underappreciated gem, consider putting Yankton on your travel schedule.
Yankton served as the first capital of the Dakota Territory and is often referred to as the Mother City of the Dakotas. It was incorporated in 1869, with nearly 16,000 people calling it home today. The south end of town is formed by the Missouri River, which serves as a backdrop for most of the natural beauty in the area. You won't find any bustling cities within reach of Yankton — instead, its beauty lies in its small town charm, gorgeous views of its local waterway, and multiple recreation areas that let you wander off the beaten path.
Restaurants and attractions in Yankton
One of the most notable landmarks in Yankton is the historic Meridian Bridge. Crossing the Missouri River, it links downtown Yankton with the even smaller South Yankton in Nebraska. Built in 1919 and costing $1.1 million, the iconic structure loves to pose for pictures. It's easy to spot from Yankton's popular Riverside Park, and it looks surprisingly dramatic as it stretches across the gurgling river.
Once you're done marveling at the feat of engineering, downtown Yankton is just north of Riverside Park. You won't find a whole lot of fine dining here, but there's still plenty of great food to enjoy after a day exploring the southern region of the state. A popular stop is Mojo's Pizza & Spirits, serving an assortment of pub food, pizzas, and wholly American appetizers like mini corn dogs and cheese balls. For a classy dinner, Black Steer is just down the road, cooking up steak and seafood in an elegant atmosphere.
A bunch of local shops can also be found throughout the sleepy streets of Yankton, and the Mead Museum in the northern part of town is one of the best places to spend your time. Admission is relatively cheap, and inside, you'll find multiple exhibits that discuss Yankton's history. From a charming log cabin and children's exhibit to a state hospital, there's a lot to explore throughout the property.
Explore these recreation areas on the Missouri River
The Missouri River adds so much character to Yankton, and there are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy its presence. Riverside Park is the most obvious destination, but Chief White Crane Recreation Area is also nearby. Along with 146 campsites and multiple cabins, it provides access to biking trails, birdwatching, canoeing, fishing, and a basketball court.
Venture further west, and you'll hit the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area. If weather permits, take a stroll down to Midway Beach, where you can dip your toes in the water or lounge in the sand. There are even more camping options here, along with the Lewis & Clark Resort for additional comforts. You'll bump into several other recreation areas if you continue heading west on Highway 52. For an epic road trip, take the thrilling Needles Highway to get up close and personal with one of South Dakota's coolest natural wonders. Since the town shares a border with Nebraska, you can also dip south to visit the underrated city of Valentine, an adventurer's paradise of hikes, rivers, and canyons.