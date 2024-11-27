The Major Mistake To Avoid When Partying At Festivals In Europe

If you're a music devotee, you may have considered going to European music festivals, such as Glastonbury Festival in England; Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain; or Rock Werchter in Belgium. While the experience can be a dream come true, if you've been to big festivals before, you likely know how easy it is to lose things or have them stolen by another concertgoer. This can happen anywhere there's a big crowd, especially if you've had a few drinks from the beer stand. It's also very easy to simply drop your wallet, phone, or passport and not realize it until it's too late.

Advertisement

While you can call your credit card companies and use tracking apps to find a missing phone, a lost or stolen passport is much harder to fix. With this in mind, the biggest mistake you can make at a festival is keeping your passport in a bag or back pocket. It's imperative that you either make sure it's secured on your person in something like a zippered pocket or money belt or — even better — leave it in a locker or your hotel safe.

It's also important to have all your travel information, including a copy of your passport's picture page, emailed to yourself in a password-protected document, something guidebook writer Rick Steves suggests in case you're robbed while traveling. He also recommends traveling with extra passport photos for the same reason.

Advertisement