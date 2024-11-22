The Mysterious 'Ghost Bridge' In New Jersey That Has Locals Buzzing

This ghost bridge was likely constructed in the early 19th century as part of a toll road that connected the village of Oak Ridge to larger cities across New Jersey's Highlands. At the end of the 1800s, Newark was facing a clean water crisis due to the industrial pollution of the Passaic River. The city opted to build a pipeline and a series of three reservoirs along the Pequannock River, including in Oak Ridge.

During this time, the East Jersey Water Company bought all homes and properties in the area in preparation to swamp it. While most houses, barns, and other structures in Oak Ridge were demolished, the stately arch bridge remained and was utilized during the dam's construction. Since the reservoir's completion in 1892, the ghost bridge has spent most of its life underwater. The elusive bridge surfaces every few decades when drought (or maintenance) causes water levels to drop. The bridge is located at the intersection of Reservoir Road and Route 23. Those hoping to appreciate the bridge up close should keep in mind that the area is property of the Newark Watershed, and trespassers are subject to fines. However, you can appreciate the ghost bridge from a viewpoint off the highway. If you want a truthfully spooky experience, the haunted Batona Trail in New Jersey is one of the scariest national park hikes.

