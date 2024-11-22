The Mysterious 'Ghost Bridge' In New Jersey That Has Locals Buzzing
New Jersey isn't known for being particularly spooky, apart from the charming town of Westfield with an award-winning downtown that features the childhood home of "The Addams Family" creator, Charles Addams, and the house that inspired the film's iconic mansion. However, Oak Ridge is a small northeastern community surrounded by lakes and mountainous state forests, and it is gaining attention for a mysterious "ghost bridge" that surfaced in a local reservoir. The bridge isn't named for any wayward spirits that haunt it but rather for its fleeting nature and surprising appearance. This 19th-century stone arch bridge is typically submerged at the bottom of the Oak Ridge Reservoir (one of Newark's main water sources), but it has resurfaced as of November 2024.
While New Jersey is currently facing drought conditions, the lack of water is due to routine maintenance, not the weather. The reservoir was partially drained to allow for repairs on the gatehouse and dam, exposing the three elegant arches that served as a crossing over the Pequannock River for the former village of Oak Ridge.
The story of the ghost bridge in Oak Ridge
This ghost bridge was likely constructed in the early 19th century as part of a toll road that connected the village of Oak Ridge to larger cities across New Jersey's Highlands. At the end of the 1800s, Newark was facing a clean water crisis due to the industrial pollution of the Passaic River. The city opted to build a pipeline and a series of three reservoirs along the Pequannock River, including in Oak Ridge.
During this time, the East Jersey Water Company bought all homes and properties in the area in preparation to swamp it. While most houses, barns, and other structures in Oak Ridge were demolished, the stately arch bridge remained and was utilized during the dam's construction. Since the reservoir's completion in 1892, the ghost bridge has spent most of its life underwater. The elusive bridge surfaces every few decades when drought (or maintenance) causes water levels to drop. The bridge is located at the intersection of Reservoir Road and Route 23. Those hoping to appreciate the bridge up close should keep in mind that the area is property of the Newark Watershed, and trespassers are subject to fines. However, you can appreciate the ghost bridge from a viewpoint off the highway. If you want a truthfully spooky experience, the haunted Batona Trail in New Jersey is one of the scariest national park hikes.
Fairy forests, florescent zinc mines, and other attractions around Oak Ridge
Make the most out of your visit to the Oak Ridge area with a visit to the township's other quirky attractions. Not far from the reservoir is the Fairy Tale Forest, a whimsical amusement park. The park features a series of storybook-perfect exhibits, from Hansel and Gretel's cottage to forest gnomes in a tree stump house and Rapunzel's tower. Wander the magical grounds to satisfy your inner child, or dine at the park's enchanting restaurant. The Fairy Tale Forest is open seasonally during fall and spring.
Another peculiar attraction in the area is the Sterling Hill Mining Museum. Located in the neighboring borough of Ogdensburg, the museum features an impressive collection of rocks and minerals and comprehensive tours of the fourth-oldest mine in the United States. Marvel at meteorites and dinosaur bones, explore the mine shaft, and stroll the fluorescent Rainbow Tunnel of glowing minerals. While children are allowed on tours, visitors say this museum is better suited for adults. Finish your visit to this special corner of northeastern New Jersey at Ringwood State Park, a serene mountain escape with lakes, trails, and gardens.