Deep In The Appalachian Foothills Is An Underrated And Unique Western Saloon Experience
You never know what you will find in the diverse American region of Appalachia, which stretches from southern New York state all the way down to northern Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Hidden in the foothills of the Appalachians, you'll find Georgia's own Rome and its unique European charms, and Native Americans, cowboy musicians, and hillbillies may also come to mind. In the northwestern Alabama town of Tuscumbia — about 130 miles from both Nashville and Birmingham – you can't help but explore Seven Springs Lodge and the Rattlesnake Saloon (1292 Mount Mills Road). The saloon is built underneath a rocky outcropping, maintaining a moody, underground atmosphere. A small indoor area provides another layer of atmosphere, if the rock ceiling is a little too natural.
Sitting on more than 6,000 acres of land owned by the Foster family since 1916, the saloon is the most recent addition to the four-generation family's business ventures on the property. The saloon was opened in 2009 by father and son Danny and William Gordon Foster. Visitors can enjoy lunch and dinner at the saloon, with beer service beginning at 5 p.m. The saloon is opened Friday through Sunday in wintertime (November through February). During the main season from March to October, guests can visit on Thursdays. But don't come in December and January, when the Rattlesnake Saloon takes a winter break.
From family personalities to music nights, you'll find something to enjoy at the Rattlesnake Saloon
The experience begins with a shuttle from the parking lot to the saloon, ensuring that guests don't wait for a table once they reach the saloon. Large groups require reservations, but families can come without. If you arrive at night, you are likely to hear live music on the outdoor stage. Music genres rooted in Appalachia rule the stage, like country, folk, blues, and Americana. The live music is the highlight of many Tripadvisor reviews.
Upon your return taxi ride, you'll have a chance to stop and meet Momma Faye at Sidewinders Trading Post. Just like in North Carolina, where you'll find an art center and craft shop steeped in Appalachian tradition, here in Alabama, you'll find one steeped in family lore. The Rattlesnake Saloon is named for a rattlesnake den found nearby the rock outcropping, where workers constructing the saloon found a mother and 12 baby snakes; this is another great reason to stick with the saloon's taxi service! The gift shop, filled with clothes and souvenirs, has a story behind every item — don't worry, Momma Faye will let you know what it is.
Make a weekend of it by staying at the Seven Springs Lodge
Saving the best for last, the Fosters' main business is a lodge and wildlife area on 20,000 acres of land, opened before the saloon or the trading post. Guests can camp on 130 RV and campsite lots, or stay in one of four cabins or two silos. Explore the Appalachians by hiking the trails, renting a horse for a ride through the wilderness, and participating in regular events organized by the lodge. Barrel racing, Jeep and 4-wheeler off-roading, fishing, and even mountain biking bring outdoor enthusiasts together on a piece of property that's wild and free. Even those simply looking for some relaxation can sit back in a rocking chair and watch the world go by.
Like the saloon, the lodge is open from February through November. It's wise to book your campsite or cabin in advance, so you'll be sure to have a place to crash after visiting the Rattlesnake. You can reach the reservation line at 256-370-7218. After visiting the lodge and saloon, keep exploring the great outdoors and visit Dismals Canyon, an under-the-radar canyon that promises spectacular views without crowds, only a 40-minute drive away.