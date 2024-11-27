Deep In The Appalachian Foothills Is An Underrated And Unique Western Saloon Experience

You never know what you will find in the diverse American region of Appalachia, which stretches from southern New York state all the way down to northern Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Hidden in the foothills of the Appalachians, you'll find Georgia's own Rome and its unique European charms, and Native Americans, cowboy musicians, and hillbillies may also come to mind. In the northwestern Alabama town of Tuscumbia — about 130 miles from both Nashville and Birmingham – you can't help but explore Seven Springs Lodge and the Rattlesnake Saloon (1292 Mount Mills Road). The saloon is built underneath a rocky outcropping, maintaining a moody, underground atmosphere. A small indoor area provides another layer of atmosphere, if the rock ceiling is a little too natural.

Advertisement

Sitting on more than 6,000 acres of land owned by the Foster family since 1916, the saloon is the most recent addition to the four-generation family's business ventures on the property. The saloon was opened in 2009 by father and son Danny and William Gordon Foster. Visitors can enjoy lunch and dinner at the saloon, with beer service beginning at 5 p.m. The saloon is opened Friday through Sunday in wintertime (November through February). During the main season from March to October, guests can visit on Thursdays. But don't come in December and January, when the Rattlesnake Saloon takes a winter break.