Horror Fans Will Absolutely Love This Under-The-Radar Macabre Museum In Pennsylvania

If you're a horror fan, there are plenty of cities with spooky legends you can visit to embrace your macabre side. Bite into vampire lore with a vacation to New Orleans, or uncover the secrets of witchcraft history while visiting Salem. However, if zombies are more your speed, there's an under-the-radar destination in Pennsylvania you won't want to miss.

Tucked into the heart of Butler County about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh – the iconic city with the infamous title of 'America's Death Stair Capital,' Evans City serves as the backdrop in a number of quintessential zombie flicks by horror master George Romero, such as "Night of the Living Dead" and "Dawn of the Dead." While you won't encounter any brain-hungry monsters dragging their undead corpses down the city streets, inside the Monroeville Mall you'll find The Living Dead Museum, a lively locale paying homage to zombies in pop culture from cult classics like "Plan 9 From Outer Space" to modern television shows like "The Walking Dead." If you're hungry for zombie content, feast your eyes on a wonderland of undead treasures at Pennsylvania's deliciously macabre museum.