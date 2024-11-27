One Of Alaska's Least Crowded National Parks Is Known For Stunning Sand Dunes And Wildlife

No roads, phone service, Internet, or campsites. That's how it is in Alaska's most remote national parks, and Kobuk Valley is no exception. The upside? No crowds, unless you count the half-million caribou sharing 1.8-million acres of untamed wilderness with you.

The Kobuk Valley National Park is home to breathtaking views and three stunning sets of sand dunes: Great Kobuk Sand Dunes, Little Kobuk Sand Dunes, and the Hunt River Dunes. The park lies in Northwest Alaska — just 75 miles to the east of Kotzebue — where, despite the latent threats from climate change and regional development, the caribou migrating twice a year through these lands and the resident Kuuvaŋmiut Iñupiat peoples still live together as one with nature.

Since life in this unique landscape of the Arctic tundra has gone unchanged for thousands of years, access to the park can prove challenging. However, with no roads, trails, or cellphone service, visitors to Kobuk Valley National Park are sure to enjoy this exceptional setting.