Nevada's Oldest Town Offers A Quiet Day Trip From Lake Tahoe For Victorian Charm And Mountain Views

Genoa's Historic District showcases some intricate Victorian buildings that survived the test of time and a devastating fire in 1910. Visitors can delve deeper into the town's past at the Genoa Courthouse Museum, which marks the state's early settlement days and is open from April to October. For a small fee, the museum features exhibits of the town's historical places, like the school and post office. The museum is also housed within the brick walls of a former courthouse.

The Genoa Bar and Saloon, Nevada's oldest bar, has been in business since the 1850s and is steeped in Wild West history. Renowned for its bloody marys, this famous spot doubles as a museum with quirky memorabilia lining its walls. Open year-round from 10 a.m. until the last person leaves, the saloon invites visitors to enjoy a drink or two while soaking in its storied past.

The nearby Mormon Station State Historic Park is another must-visit site. The park is home to a replica trading post that serves as a museum of local history, picnic facilities, the Campbell Homestead, and a statue of local legend, Snowshoe Thompson. Known as the mail carrier who braved the harsh weather conditions of Sierra Nevada's winters on homemade skis in order to deliver mail in the local area, Thompson remains one of Genoa's most celebrated historical figures.

