Nevada's Oldest Town Offers A Quiet Day Trip From Lake Tahoe For Victorian Charm And Mountain Views
Nevada is packed with intriguing landmarks, glittering cities, and stunning natural landscapes. While you can get as close to Area 51 as possible on a scenic, otherworldly Nevada road trip or visit the underrated Fly Ranch Geyser situated off Route 34, excursions within the Silver State often lead to lesser-known locations and small towns. One such gem brimming with historical charm is Genoa, just 20 miles from Lake Tahoe. Nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains in Carson Valley, Genoa boasts breathtaking mountain views.
Established in the 1850s, Genoa is Nevada's oldest settlement, retaining much of its historic charm and Victorian architecture. Before its founding, the land was home to the Washoe Tribe. This quaint town offers an idyllic escape from Reno's bustle, making it an ideal retreat for visitors seeking a slower pace of life with rich history, friendly locals, and picturesque surroundings. Whether you're looking to uncover the town's pioneering roots in its local museums, stroll through town and admire its historic buildings, or explore its nearby hiking trails, Genoa is filled with intrigue.
Exploring Genoa's famous historic sites
Genoa's Historic District showcases some intricate Victorian buildings that survived the test of time and a devastating fire in 1910. Visitors can delve deeper into the town's past at the Genoa Courthouse Museum, which marks the state's early settlement days and is open from April to October. For a small fee, the museum features exhibits of the town's historical places, like the school and post office. The museum is also housed within the brick walls of a former courthouse.
The Genoa Bar and Saloon, Nevada's oldest bar, has been in business since the 1850s and is steeped in Wild West history. Renowned for its bloody marys, this famous spot doubles as a museum with quirky memorabilia lining its walls. Open year-round from 10 a.m. until the last person leaves, the saloon invites visitors to enjoy a drink or two while soaking in its storied past.
The nearby Mormon Station State Historic Park is another must-visit site. The park is home to a replica trading post that serves as a museum of local history, picnic facilities, the Campbell Homestead, and a statue of local legend, Snowshoe Thompson. Known as the mail carrier who braved the harsh weather conditions of Sierra Nevada's winters on homemade skis in order to deliver mail in the local area, Thompson remains one of Genoa's most celebrated historical figures.
Experience outdoor recreation and hot springs in Genoa
Genoa's stunning natural surroundings provide ample opportunities for outdoor recreation. Located in the center of the area, Genoa Town Park is an ideal spot to relax and enjoy the fresh mountain air, equipped with a small playground for little ones and toilet facilities. Deer are also frequently spotted here. The River Fork Ranch Preserve, located along a stretch of the Carson River, offers year-round hiking trails and birdwatching, with chances to spot bald eagles, raptors, and other bird varieties. The Genoa Trail system features 16 miles of admission-free hiking, biking, and horseback riding routes for outdoor enthusiasts. Popular trails include the 3.8-mile Sierra Canyon Trail, the 4.6-mile Eagle Ridge Trail, and the 8.9-mile Genoa Loop. Dogs are welcome on trails but must be kept on a leash.
After exploring Genoa and its picturesque surroundings, unwind at David Walley's Resort, located 2 miles outside of town on the edge of Carson Valley with spectacular mountain views. The resort offers quaint chalet-style lodgings, a swimming pool, and five outdoor hot spring pools perfect for relaxing sore muscles due to their natural mineral properties. Mark Twain himself was said to have once enjoyed and remarked upon these soothing waters. On-site dining at the 1862 Restaurant & Saloon serves hearty American classics, like fried chicken, french fries, cobblers, and salads, often accompanied by live music on the weekends. If you want to stop by another historic town, this underrated, preserved ghost town in Nevada offers a glimpse into the Gold Rush era.