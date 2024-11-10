Situated Off Route 34 In Nevada Is An Underrated Geyser Displaying Nature's Artwork

Nevada's vast plains showcase diverse landscapes, from the jagged red stone formations at Valley of Fire State Park to the stunning waters of the iconic Lake Tahoe. Driving along State Route 34 in northern Nevada, near the otherworldly terrain of the Black Rock Desert, feels worlds apart from Las Vegas' 4-mile-long strip of glittering lights and flamboyant architecture. While the Black Rock Desert is best known for hosting the Burning Man Festival and for being the site where the land-speed record was broken back in the 1990s, it also holds significant geological importance that few people know about. Among its unique features is the Fly Ranch Geyser, located at Fly Ranch, a 30-minute drive north of Gerlach, a town with a rapidly declining population of just six people recorded in 2024.

The geyser was not always as prominent as it is now, climbing six feet into the air and spewing hot water even further, visible from miles away. Interestingly, this natural formation resulted from unnatural means. The geothermal spring was discovered over 100 years ago when the land was drilled for the purpose of building a well. This project was abandoned when it was discovered that the water was too hot for its intended agricultural use, with temperatures reaching nearly 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Further attempts to harness the geothermal energy in the 1960s also fell through, however this time the disruption to the land prompted the formation of the geysers we see today.