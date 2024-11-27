Wisconsin's Favored 'Small Town Getaway' Is An Artsy, Cozy City With Fun Shops And Scenic Views
Cedar Creek winds through southeast Wisconsin, passing the charming city of Cedarburg. Consistently ranked as one of the best small-town getaways in the state, Cedarburg offers its visitors a delightful mix of shops, cafes, art galleries, and historic architecture. This quaint destination has perfected the blend of old and new, with its walkable downtown filled with carefully preserved limestone buildings, making it an ideal spot for romantic retreats, friends' getaways, or family trips.
Cedarburg has many diverse offerings, including the Historic District boasting an array of boutiques that cater to various tastes and interests. A vibrant arts scene permeates the town, with numerous galleries and museums displaying local and regional pieces, while the natural beauty of the area, highlighted by Cedar Creek and the surrounding countryside, provides a scenic backdrop for outdoor enthusiasts. Throughout the year, Cedarburg comes alive with festivals and events that celebrate its rich history and community spirit.
Whether you're strolling down one of "the most beautiful main streets across America" (via Architectural Digest), exploring the Cedar Creek Settlement, or enjoying a picnic by the last covered bridge in Wisconsin, Cedarburg offers a unique small-town experience that keeps visitors coming back. Its commitment to preserving history while embracing modernity makes it a standout artsy town in the Midwest.
Cedarburg is a haven for art and history lovers
Cedarburg's rich artistic heritage is evident in its numerous cultural institutions. Among others, the Cedarburg Art Museum, housed in an 1898 Victorian mansion, features a rotating collection of exhibits and transforms its grounds into a beer garden during the summer and fall. For textile enthusiasts, the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts offers a fascinating look into the world of fabric arts, and art lovers shouldn't miss the Two Fish Gallery and its sculpture garden, which highlights the work of local and regional artists in a beautifully renovated 20th century building.
The city's commitment to preserving its history is apparent around every corner, especially in its well-maintained landmarks and architecture. The Cedar Creek Settlement, a restored 1864 woolen mill, now serves as a vibrant shopping destination, housing one-of-a-kind stores and the Cedar Creek Winery. The Cedarburg Covered Bridge offers a picturesque spot for photos and picnics. The downtown Historic District, with its beautifully preserved limestone buildings, transports visitors back in time while still offering modern amenities.
Throughout the year, Cedarburg hosts a variety of cultural events and festivals that draw visitors from across the country. The Winter Festival in February features ice carving competitions and the Chili Contest, while June brings the popular Strawberry Festival, celebrating the sweet fruit with food, music, and art. The Wine & Harvest Festival in September and Oktoberfest in October round out the year with celebrations of local produce, wine, and German heritage. If you plan well, you can even weave in a visit to Cedarburg on a tour of Wisconsin's range of fall foliage on these best drives.
Shopping, dining, and outdoor adventures in Cedarburg
Cedarburg's downtown area is a shopper's paradise, with boutiques offering a wide variety of merchandise. The Cedarburg Emporium offers an eclectic mix of items, and Creekside Vintage houses antiques, memorabilia, and vinyls. From antiques to contemporary crafts, you're sure to find something special to take home.
The culinary scene in Cedarburg is equally impressive, with restaurants ranging from cozy cafes to fine dining establishments. Local favorites include the Cream & Crepe Cafe, which offers delectable crepes and homemade ice cream, and The Stilt House, boasting a wide selection of craft beers and gourmet pub fare. No visit to Cedarburg is complete without a stop at Cedar Creek Winery, where you can enjoy wine tastings and tours set against a historic backdrop.
If you'd rather spend your time outdoors, Cedarburg has a host of adventures that won't disappoint. The Cedarburg Covered Bridge Park is ideal for picnics, fishing, and kayaking, and offers a serene natural setting just minutes from downtown. The Interurban Trail, a former electric railway line, now serves as a perfect route for biking and hiking, connecting Cedarburg to neighboring communities. Cedar Creek itself provides scenic views and recreational opportunities throughout the year, from summer fishing to winter ice skating.
Whether you're exploring its museums, shopping in its boutiques, or simply enjoying the views, Cedarburg is the perfect hidden Wisconsin town to feast on good food and coffee, offering a warm welcome for all who visit.