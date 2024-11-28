One Of America's Most Underrated Tourist Attractions Is A Florida Mansion With Spectacular Grounds

While Miami's Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and Palm Beach's Henry Morrison Flagler Museum are two of Florida's most famous mansions, there is one particularly unique historic home in the Sunshine State that has gone under the radar. An extraordinary feat of engineering and innovation, the Stetson Mansion in DeLand, Florida, was built in 1886 for hatmaker-entrepreneur John B. Stetson and his wife Elizabeth. The sprawling shingled mansion reflects a symphony of architectural styles, mainly Victorian but peppered with details ranging from Moorish arches to Gothic turrets. The mansion is especially notable as it was one of the first private homes in the world to be installed with electricity by the Stetsons' friend, Thomas Edison. The house joined the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.

Today, Stetson Mansion has been beautifully restored and transports visitors back to Florida's Gilded Age as it is decorated with many of the Stetsons' original furnishings. The mansion's spectacular interiors include Tiffany stained glass windows, marble fireplaces, and ornate parquet flooring. While the mansion was originally surrounded by 300 acres of citrus trees and elaborate gardens, only about 2.3 acres remain of the property. A lush and landscaped oasis, Stetson's grounds include a spacious patio anchored by a large trickling fountain, as well as a bamboo-shaded meditative garden and a grassy lawn dotted with palm trees and a gazebo. A truly historic and pioneering icon, Stetson Mansion deserves a visit on your next Floridian getaway.