One Of America's Most Underrated Tourist Attractions Is A Florida Mansion With Spectacular Grounds
While Miami's Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and Palm Beach's Henry Morrison Flagler Museum are two of Florida's most famous mansions, there is one particularly unique historic home in the Sunshine State that has gone under the radar. An extraordinary feat of engineering and innovation, the Stetson Mansion in DeLand, Florida, was built in 1886 for hatmaker-entrepreneur John B. Stetson and his wife Elizabeth. The sprawling shingled mansion reflects a symphony of architectural styles, mainly Victorian but peppered with details ranging from Moorish arches to Gothic turrets. The mansion is especially notable as it was one of the first private homes in the world to be installed with electricity by the Stetsons' friend, Thomas Edison. The house joined the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
Today, Stetson Mansion has been beautifully restored and transports visitors back to Florida's Gilded Age as it is decorated with many of the Stetsons' original furnishings. The mansion's spectacular interiors include Tiffany stained glass windows, marble fireplaces, and ornate parquet flooring. While the mansion was originally surrounded by 300 acres of citrus trees and elaborate gardens, only about 2.3 acres remain of the property. A lush and landscaped oasis, Stetson's grounds include a spacious patio anchored by a large trickling fountain, as well as a bamboo-shaded meditative garden and a grassy lawn dotted with palm trees and a gazebo. A truly historic and pioneering icon, Stetson Mansion deserves a visit on your next Floridian getaway.
How and when to visit Stetson Mansion
The 10,000-square-foot home is still privately owned but does open to the public for tours. A special time of year to visit is between November and mid-January when the mansion is lavishly decorated for Christmas and hosts "Christmas Spectacular" Holiday Home tours, now a beloved tradition. Guided tours are also offered daily, except Sundays, between February and May. Visitors will get to tour three floors of the mansion, including the grand living rooms and the Stetsons' private chambers, as well as the separate School House that was built in the Polynesian style.
"The house has been so beautifully restored and has such a wonderful collection of Victorian architecture and memorabilia," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It's an added bonus of you can do it for their Christmas Spectacular. The house was so beautifully decorated and I loved the themes for each room!" The Stetson Mansion is located in the charming city of DeLand, Florida, about an hour's drive north of Orlando. DeLand is also home to Stetson University, which was named after John Stetson in 1889 when he donated the funds for Stetson Hall. DeLand is also an hour's drive from Flagler's, a breathtaking beach for a crowd-free getaway, but if you prefer to stay inland, don't miss Kelly Park, a secret spring with a natural lazy river, and make sure you check out some of the best water parks in Orlando.