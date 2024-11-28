The Historic Downtown Of This Underrated Kansas City Offers A Unique Family-Friendly Getaway
The Midwest is an underrated family-friendly vacation destination, often overlooked due to its "flyover" status. Kansas, in particular, offers everything a family could want to keep little ones entertained. From urban delights like charming European-inspired towns to rural wonders like breathtaking, hilly tallgrass prairies, the Sunflower State is surprising and picturesque. Whether your family is keen to embrace outdoor adventures, explore historic attractions, or take part in local festivals, one hidden gem that deserves a spot on your perfect U.S. road trip itinerary is the city of Marysville.
Located in north-central Kansas, near the Nebraska border, Marysville is accessible via Highway 36, less than two hours from Topeka. Situated in Marshall County, this historic city predates Kansas's statehood, as it was founded in the 1850s and named after its founder's — Frank Marshall — wife, Mary, the town grew quickly due to its location along the Big Blue River. Today, Marysville is celebrated as one of USA Today's 10 Best Small Towns in the Midwest and has earned the playful nickname of "Black Squirrel City," because it is uniquely home to these animals, believed to be descendants of those that escaped from a traveling carnival many years ago.
In fact, to honor the city's official mascots, there are 51 decorative fiberglass black squirrel statues along the aptly named Black Squirrels On Parade trail, and each one has been painted by local artists. This is just one of many things that visitors of all ages can enjoy in this whimsical downtown area.
Exploring Marysville's historic downtown
Marysville's downtown area is a lively central hub where you can find many of its top attractions, unique shops, and local eateries. Explore quaint local stores offering everything from jewelry (Potter's Jewelry) to gifts (Reflections Hallmark) and one-of-a-kind ceramics (South Hill Pottery). After shopping, grab a meal at local favorites like the Wagon Wheel Cafe, Sandy's Pantry or Penny's Diner. Or, to sample some authentic Kansas-style barbecue, head to Center Street's Bite Me Barbecue. Be sure to commemorate your visit with a selfie at the colorful and Instagrammable Love From Marysville mural on 7th & Broadway.
Did you know that the city's heritage is closely linked to the postal service? Marysville is home to one of the oldest post offices in the country, the first permanent building erected around the time of its founding. This is a popular spot with tourists who can visit the commemorative bronze plaque outside the building. The city is also known for the Pony Express Barn and Museum, celebrating Marysville's role in the famed Pony Express mail service system which operated from 1860 to 1861. The museum offers interactive, kid-friendly exhibits that bring this adventurous era to life.
Other things to see and do in Marysville
The Koester House Museum is a must-see local attraction for history buffs. Built by a German immigrant family in the 1900s, the house reflects Victorian design and is listed on the National and State Register of Historic Places. Open from April to October, it offers a fascinating glimpse into Marysville's past with immaculately-preserved rooms and beautiful gardens. One TripAdvisor reviewer shared, "A walk back in time that was quite fascinating... Beautiful statuary throughout the grounds, including an elephant from family friend P.T. Barnum. Well worth a stop!"
At Historic Trails Park, visitors can learn about the eight trails that once passed through the county, including the Oregon Trail, once a well-trodden route for hundreds of thousands of migrants. The park features interpretive displays, along with a replica rope ferry, demonstrating how pioneers crossed the Big Blue River during westward expansion.
For outdoor enthusiasts, Marysville offers the Blue River Trail, which eventually connects to Nebraska via the Standing Bear Trail. This scenic trail network is perfect for long, leisurely bike rides or hikes, and runs along the Big Blue River, and features a picturesque covered bridge. The 11-mile route is ideal for birdwatching or simply enjoying the beauty of nature, making it a serene escape from busy city life.