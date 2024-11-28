The Historic Downtown Of This Underrated Kansas City Offers A Unique Family-Friendly Getaway

The Midwest is an underrated family-friendly vacation destination, often overlooked due to its "flyover" status. Kansas, in particular, offers everything a family could want to keep little ones entertained. From urban delights like charming European-inspired towns to rural wonders like breathtaking, hilly tallgrass prairies, the Sunflower State is surprising and picturesque. Whether your family is keen to embrace outdoor adventures, explore historic attractions, or take part in local festivals, one hidden gem that deserves a spot on your perfect U.S. road trip itinerary is the city of Marysville.

Located in north-central Kansas, near the Nebraska border, Marysville is accessible via Highway 36, less than two hours from Topeka. Situated in Marshall County, this historic city predates Kansas's statehood, as it was founded in the 1850s and named after its founder's — Frank Marshall — wife, Mary, the town grew quickly due to its location along the Big Blue River. Today, Marysville is celebrated as one of USA Today's 10 Best Small Towns in the Midwest and has earned the playful nickname of "Black Squirrel City," because it is uniquely home to these animals, believed to be descendants of those that escaped from a traveling carnival many years ago.

In fact, to honor the city's official mascots, there are 51 decorative fiberglass black squirrel statues along the aptly named Black Squirrels On Parade trail, and each one has been painted by local artists. This is just one of many things that visitors of all ages can enjoy in this whimsical downtown area.