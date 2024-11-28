Avoid City Crowds In A Relaxing German State With Lush Forests & Gorgeous Architecture
Despite being one of Europe's most populous and economically important countries, Germany is far less celebrated as a tourist destination than other famous spots such as Italy, Spain, and France. As a result, it is full of under-the-radar destinations that remain surprisingly underrated. That's not to say that Germany doesn't have plenty of top-draw, immensely popular attractions and places to visit.
Its largest cities — places like Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, and Frankfurt — are an incredibly varied bunch. They offer incredible experiences for travelers and tourists, from Hamburg's counter-cultural Reeperbahn and the excitement of Berlin after dark to Munich's quirky English Garden and the wonderful collections held at the Städel Museum in Frankfurt. But Germany is also blessed with a fantastic array of gems that are less well-known, offering easy escapes from the city for any travelers looking to get away from the crowds and discover natural beauty and stunning old-world architecture.
The state of Thuringia is one of Germany's best-kept secrets. Located in the center of the country (not too far from the border with Czechia), it is largely covered in thick forests with a few towering mountain peaks and scattered with picturesque cities and towns. It offers an amazing experience for anyone who loves exploring nature while also immersing visitors in the foundational history of the German nation.
A parade of picturesque cities full of history in Thuringia
As the country's heartland, German history is played out across the main cities of Thuringia. The state was home to many important German figures and where some of the most significant events in its history happened. Erfurt is the charming state capital, a beautiful gem with one of the best-preserved medieval old towns in Germany, and a spectacular place to explore on foot. It is where Martin Luther, the founder of Protestantism, studied and was ordained as a priest. Erfurt also boasts some spectacular architecture, from the Merchant's Bridge and Cathedral Hill to the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Old Synagogue.
Moving forward in time, Weimar was the intellectual hub of the German Enlightenment. This exquisite city was where Goethe and Schiller wrote their masterpieces and where Germany's first democratic constitution was signed. The Goethe National Museum is a great spot to learn more about these intellectual powerhouses. It also has a darker past, with the Buchenwald Memorial just outside the city standing as a grim reminder of the horrors of World War II.
The bustling student city of Jena is also worth exploring. Known as the City of Light, it provides a more quaint medieval charm, with the added bonus of housing one of the oldest universities in Germany to render a more vibrant atmosphere. The Zeiss Planetarium is unmissable as the oldest working planetarium in the world and the largest one in Germany; it is was and is of the most significant sites for the scientific study of astronomy throughout history.
Beautiful forests and dramatic mountains
Thuringia is known as the Green Heart of Germany and has a wide selection of beautiful forests, national parks, and incredible landscapes. Even in a country that loves outdoor trekking as much as Germany, the Rennsteig Trail stands out. Germany's oldest and most famous hiking route traces a ridge along the heights of the Thuringian Forest for over 100 miles and combines breathtaking high-altitude paths with stunning panoramic views. For a different style of hike, the Canopy Walk in the Hainich UNESCO World Nature Heritage National Park is a breath of fresh air. This scenic boardwalk takes visitors up through the treetops for a stroll above the forest canopy. It is innovative and fun, with plenty of glorious vistas along the way.
If your idea of outdoor entertainment runs in a more adrenaline-pumping direction, then a trip to Oberhof in the Thuringian Mountain Range is a must. While these mountains don't measure up to the Alps in terms of sheer size, they make up for it in beauty, charm, and pristine snowy slopes. The Fallbachhang–Oberhof resort is a favorite among visitors and locals alike, with the longest alpine slope in the region. With its central location, Thuringia is incredibly easy to get to and a great addition to any trip to Germany. Erfurt International Airport serves a wide variety of European destinations, and the region is just a few short hours away from Germany's major cities by car and train. If you plan to drive, check out our guide on the best way to choose which company to rent a car from in Europe.