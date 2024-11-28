Avoid City Crowds In A Relaxing German State With Lush Forests & Gorgeous Architecture

Despite being one of Europe's most populous and economically important countries, Germany is far less celebrated as a tourist destination than other famous spots such as Italy, Spain, and France. As a result, it is full of under-the-radar destinations that remain surprisingly underrated. That's not to say that Germany doesn't have plenty of top-draw, immensely popular attractions and places to visit.

Its largest cities — places like Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, and Frankfurt — are an incredibly varied bunch. They offer incredible experiences for travelers and tourists, from Hamburg's counter-cultural Reeperbahn and the excitement of Berlin after dark to Munich's quirky English Garden and the wonderful collections held at the Städel Museum in Frankfurt. But Germany is also blessed with a fantastic array of gems that are less well-known, offering easy escapes from the city for any travelers looking to get away from the crowds and discover natural beauty and stunning old-world architecture.

The state of Thuringia is one of Germany's best-kept secrets. Located in the center of the country (not too far from the border with Czechia), it is largely covered in thick forests with a few towering mountain peaks and scattered with picturesque cities and towns. It offers an amazing experience for anyone who loves exploring nature while also immersing visitors in the foundational history of the German nation.