Famed For Scenic Beaches, This Under-The-Radar Town In Brazil Is A Warm Year-Round Paradise

Cradled between Brazil's Bocaina Mountains and Ilha Grande Bay on the Atlantic Ocean is the charming community of Paraty in the state of Rio de Janeiro. This 17th-century town is flanked by beautiful beaches along a lush coastline, with sandy shores and sheltered coves. Today, Paraty is one of the most underrated small towns in Brazil, drawing beach lovers, adventurers, and creatives to this secluded stretch of Brazil's pristine Costa Verde.

This colonial village flourished after the Portuguese discovered gold in the mountains above Paraty and the town's harbor became a major point to export riches to Portugal. Today, the town's pedestrian-only center brims with chic restaurants, bars, and boutiques amid cobblestoned streets, Baroque churches, colorful mansions, and colonial forts. These historic treasures earned Paraty a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation in 2019.

Paraty is located between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo and is a four-hour drive from each. Paraty is warm year-round, with temperatures averaging between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. However, Brazil's summer months (December through February) can be very rainy in Paraty. Lively times to visit are during Paraty's many festivals.