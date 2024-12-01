Famed For Scenic Beaches, This Under-The-Radar Town In Brazil Is A Warm Year-Round Paradise
Cradled between Brazil's Bocaina Mountains and Ilha Grande Bay on the Atlantic Ocean is the charming community of Paraty in the state of Rio de Janeiro. This 17th-century town is flanked by beautiful beaches along a lush coastline, with sandy shores and sheltered coves. Today, Paraty is one of the most underrated small towns in Brazil, drawing beach lovers, adventurers, and creatives to this secluded stretch of Brazil's pristine Costa Verde.
This colonial village flourished after the Portuguese discovered gold in the mountains above Paraty and the town's harbor became a major point to export riches to Portugal. Today, the town's pedestrian-only center brims with chic restaurants, bars, and boutiques amid cobblestoned streets, Baroque churches, colorful mansions, and colonial forts. These historic treasures earned Paraty a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation in 2019.
Paraty is located between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo and is a four-hour drive from each. Paraty is warm year-round, with temperatures averaging between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. However, Brazil's summer months (December through February) can be very rainy in Paraty. Lively times to visit are during Paraty's many festivals.
What to see in Paraty
The coastlines of Paraty are blessed with some of the most stunning beaches in South America. Many are best explored by chartering a boat to hidden islets and untouched shores. One such spot, only accessible by boat, is the picturesque Lula Beach, which is fringed by emerald green jungle and washed by clear turquoise waters. A place perfect for long walks and surfing is Antigos Beach, a sandy expanse framed by lush hillsides and powerful waves. There is also Saco do Mamanguá, a spectacular tropical fjord. For the best views of this inlet, hike up to Sugarloaf Peak, which takes about an hour and a half.
Travelers looking to venture inland should hit the Gold Trail, where Paraty's rich history and biodiversity meet. This cobblestoned thoroughfare was built to transport gold from the mines through the Atlantic Forest to the port. The full trail spans about 1,200 miles, but making the trek with a guide means taking a shortened route to cascading waterfalls and natural swimming holes, as well as identifying local flora and fauna. Another place to visit near the Gold Trail is Alambique Engenho D'Ouro, a distillery that produces cachaça, the famed Brazilian liquor made from sugarcane.
Where to stay in Paraty
Some of Paraty's well-preserved historic buildings have been converted into boutique hotels, such as Pousada Literária de Paraty. This quaint gem is a sanctuary in the heart of town, with 28 rooms and villas, a restaurant serving delicious cuisine, a large courtyard, and a palm-fringed pool. "The hotel is effortlessly elegant in every aspect, including the food," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Well worth it and definitely the place to stay in Paraty."
Those who prefer to be within walking distance to the beach can book a room at Casa Mar Paraty Hotel, a cozy retreat overlooking Praia Grande. The hotel has just eight bungalows, outfitted with minimalist decor and leafy balconies. Guests can easily stroll down to the beach or take in panoramic views from the hotel's infinity-edge pool. For even more privacy, there are some lovely residences, from waterfront villas to ecolodges in the hillsides, listed on Airbnb.