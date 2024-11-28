The Scenic New Jersey Neighborhood Famed For Arts And Creative Energy

The state of New Jersey is certainly one of the most underrated in the country. New Jersey's coast is lined with historic beach towns, and hidden in the heart of the mountains are lakes, trails, and gardens. A great place to access everything the Garden State has to offer is the township of Montclair, just a 20-minute drive northwest of Newark.

Located around Watchung Mountain, some may only know Montclair as a popular commuter suburb to New York City, but that's just scratching the surface of this lovely town. As a cultural and commercial hub, Montclair has its own creative energy and unique arts scene worthy of a visit.

Getting to and from Montclair is a breeze. From Penn Station in Manhattan, it's about an hour train ride to Montclair. It's also good to note that just a two-hour drive from Montclair is New Jersey's unsung mountainous state forest, which makes for a fabulous destination for seeing fall foliage.