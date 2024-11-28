The Scenic New Jersey Neighborhood Famed For Arts And Creative Energy
The state of New Jersey is certainly one of the most underrated in the country. New Jersey's coast is lined with historic beach towns, and hidden in the heart of the mountains are lakes, trails, and gardens. A great place to access everything the Garden State has to offer is the township of Montclair, just a 20-minute drive northwest of Newark.
Located around Watchung Mountain, some may only know Montclair as a popular commuter suburb to New York City, but that's just scratching the surface of this lovely town. As a cultural and commercial hub, Montclair has its own creative energy and unique arts scene worthy of a visit.
Getting to and from Montclair is a breeze. From Penn Station in Manhattan, it's about an hour train ride to Montclair. It's also good to note that just a two-hour drive from Montclair is New Jersey's unsung mountainous state forest, which makes for a fabulous destination for seeing fall foliage.
Food, drinks, and art in a funky downtown
Montclair's downtown is known for its bohemian vibes and cool architecture, as well as being home to the campus of Montclair State University. Church Street is bustling with activity along its string of shops and restaurants. Grab a coffee and croissant from Jayce Baudry French Pastry and then head out to explore the neighborhood. See what's happening at Amanti Vino, a hip wine boutique that hosts pairing dinners and a variety of other events. If you're hungry, consider popping into Diesel & Duke for a delicious hamburger or Raymond's upscale diner for comfort food. At night, swing through Bar Franco for outstanding cocktails.
Art lovers should stop by the Montclair Art Museum, which is home to a collection of works by American and Native American artists. The museum regularly changes exhibits and hosts concerts and films. Attend the Free First Thursday art events, otherwise, check online to see what's on the schedule.
For music fans, a swell time to visit Montclair is during the annual fall Jazz Festival, which turns downtown into a rocking block party. The festival produces an outstanding lineup of talented musicians from the surrounding area who descend on Montclair each year to perform during this downtown jamboree.
The history of Montclair and a home plate hero
Long before Montclair existed, the area was called "First Mountain" by the native Lenape people who inhabited the rural terrain now known as North Jersey. History buffs should check out the Montclair History Center to learn about the region's past. The southern part of Montclair today was once a settlement called Cranetown, after the Crane family built their home there in 1694.
The Montclair History Center organizes tours of the town's first general store and a couple Victorian style homes, including the well-known Crane House and Historic YWCA. The former mansion was built by Israel Crane in the late 18th century and was eventually sold in 1920 to the YWCA. It was a social center for women and girls for 45 years. These 17th-century structures are some of the best living examples of architecture in the region, and visiting them feels like taking a step back in time.
Baseball fans won't want to miss the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center at Montclair State University to learn about the life and career of the mid-century New York Yankees legend. The museum also hosts different exhibits, like its "Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball" and "New York City's Golden Boys: 76 Baseball Portraits by Andy Jurinko."