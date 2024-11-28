A Unique 'Cowboy Christmas' Brimming With Festive Events Awaits At A Jolly Wyoming City
Casper is one of Wyoming's biggest cities. It's also the perfect place for families to celebrate Christmas in the Cowboy State. This jolly destination is located less than three hours away from Cheyenne, a Western town full of stunning architecture and history that also happens to be Wyoming's capital. Not only is it commonplace for it to snow in Casper during the holiday season, but the Oil City, as it's known, also has a lineup of unique and festive events. The David Street Station in downtown Casper is where visitors will find much of the holiday action.
Each year, the site features a breathtaking outdoor ice rink complete with a Christmas tree. This quintessential winter activity happens from the end of November through January in Casper. There is also the Hallmarket, Casper's version of a Christmas market, held at the David Street Station. The market has shopping, food, carriage rides, a Christmas tree farm, and more. Also, don't miss the ice rink's Christmas tree lighting ceremony and Christmas movie screening. Without a doubt, Casper will transform the grinchiest of grinches into holiday enthusiasts. But alas, there's more merry celebrations to be had in the city.
Casper's Christmas Parade and seasonal celebrations
In Casper, community is everything. For visitors who want to gain a better understanding of this aspect of the city, the Casper Christmas Parade is a must-see. This annual spectacle showcases floats from local establishments and institutions. As Tina Hoebelheinrich, the president and CEO of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce explained, "This parade is a wonderful opportunity for families and businesses to connect and share in the festive spirit."
Casper is home to several attractions, including the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, which educates visitors on westward expansion and pioneer life. But during the holidays, the center hosts Holiday on the Homestead, a free annual festivity perfect for kids. It includes cookie decorating, writing letters to Santa, musical performances, and other activities. Moreover, the Nicolaysen Art Museum has a holiday open house where you can make art of your own.
Another kid-friendly event in Casper is Breakfast with Santa at the Ford Wyoming Center. Little ones delight in a morning meal and visit with Father Christmas. Tickets can be purchased online. It goes without saying that a Christmas in Casper is not only memorable but affordable as well.
Holiday shopping in Casper, Wyoming
You'll no doubt want to do some gift shopping in Casper. In addition to Hallmarket, there is a Holiday Art Market at ART 321, a nonprofit gallery. However if you miss these events, there are several local businesses in town where you can indulge in retail therapy for those on your nice list. This includes The Cadillac Cowgirl, offering women's clothing with a western flair. If you're looking for authentic cowboy gear, such as boots, belts, and hats, there's Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters. For artisanal sweets, head to Donells Candies.
Mustard Seed sells home decor, jewelry, and more. Books are the gifts that keep on giving, and you can purchase them at Wind City Books or Bookin' It. Note that all of these shops can be found in downtown Casper and are within walking distance of each other. This area also has several must-eat restaurants, such as Eggington's and Branding Iron.
If you want to have a cowboy Christmas in Casper, the city has several chain hotels for lodging, such as the Hampton Inn & Suites Casper, ranked as the best hotel in Casper on Tripadvisor. You can also find home and apartment listings on Airbnb. If you're visiting from out of state, you can fly into Casper/Natrona County International Airport. For more Wyoming destinations, read about enchanting town for unforgettable winter thrills and the best-kept secret town that fuses classic rodeo with contemporary charm.