A Unique 'Cowboy Christmas' Brimming With Festive Events Awaits At A Jolly Wyoming City

Casper is one of Wyoming's biggest cities. It's also the perfect place for families to celebrate Christmas in the Cowboy State. This jolly destination is located less than three hours away from Cheyenne, a Western town full of stunning architecture and history that also happens to be Wyoming's capital. Not only is it commonplace for it to snow in Casper during the holiday season, but the Oil City, as it's known, also has a lineup of unique and festive events. The David Street Station in downtown Casper is where visitors will find much of the holiday action.

Each year, the site features a breathtaking outdoor ice rink complete with a Christmas tree. This quintessential winter activity happens from the end of November through January in Casper. There is also the Hallmarket, Casper's version of a Christmas market, held at the David Street Station. The market has shopping, food, carriage rides, a Christmas tree farm, and more. Also, don't miss the ice rink's Christmas tree lighting ceremony and Christmas movie screening. Without a doubt, Casper will transform the grinchiest of grinches into holiday enthusiasts. But alas, there's more merry celebrations to be had in the city.