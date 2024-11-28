The World's Oldest Department Store Is A 'Très Chic' Parisian Tourist Attraction

There are many myths about visiting France that well-seasoned travelers know aren't true. The locals are very friendly, the food can be very affordable, and getting around is easier than you think. But there's one thing about Paris that certainly lives up to the legend: Shopping. Plenty of travelers flock to the City of Light for a chance to peruse the chic French boutiques and dive into the worlds of internationally renowned designers. One of the best places to do this is at the original Le Bon Marché, the oldest modern department store in the world.

Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche (which means "Left Bank" for its location south of the River Seine) was once just a textile shop that officially converted into a department store and opened in 1852. Since then, it has become a trailblazer in the retail world, offering an incredible selection of shoppable items ranging from fashion to stationery to even pet products, which certainly beats shopping at a tourist trap like Champs-Elysees. For decades, the store has been one of the best places in the world to buy goods from famous designers.

In addition to being a massive store with practically anything you need, Le Bon Marché also has four restaurants and cafes: La Table, Primo Piano, Rose Bakery, and Grace Café. These restaurants are the perfect place to enjoy breakfast, lunch, pastries, coffee, or an afternoon cocktail. While shopping and dining are certainly big draws, the store also has some other offerings that are in line with the store's original owners', Aristide Boucicaut and his wife Marguerite, dedication to culture and fine art.