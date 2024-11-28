The World's Oldest Department Store Is A 'Très Chic' Parisian Tourist Attraction
There are many myths about visiting France that well-seasoned travelers know aren't true. The locals are very friendly, the food can be very affordable, and getting around is easier than you think. But there's one thing about Paris that certainly lives up to the legend: Shopping. Plenty of travelers flock to the City of Light for a chance to peruse the chic French boutiques and dive into the worlds of internationally renowned designers. One of the best places to do this is at the original Le Bon Marché, the oldest modern department store in the world.
Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche (which means "Left Bank" for its location south of the River Seine) was once just a textile shop that officially converted into a department store and opened in 1852. Since then, it has become a trailblazer in the retail world, offering an incredible selection of shoppable items ranging from fashion to stationery to even pet products, which certainly beats shopping at a tourist trap like Champs-Elysees. For decades, the store has been one of the best places in the world to buy goods from famous designers.
In addition to being a massive store with practically anything you need, Le Bon Marché also has four restaurants and cafes: La Table, Primo Piano, Rose Bakery, and Grace Café. These restaurants are the perfect place to enjoy breakfast, lunch, pastries, coffee, or an afternoon cocktail. While shopping and dining are certainly big draws, the store also has some other offerings that are in line with the store's original owners', Aristide Boucicaut and his wife Marguerite, dedication to culture and fine art.
Le Bon Marché is also a place to immerse yourself in French arts and culture
The store itself is a work of art, with its bright, white interior decorated with elegant paintings and sculptures. The store hosts several tours that allow visitors to discover its legacy, including two types of architectural tours that delve into the store's past as well as its design. The first is the "Architectural History Tour," dedicated to the design decisions and architectural influences that shaped Le Bon Marché. The other is an "Architecture and Gastronomy Tour" that dives into the history of Le Bon Marché's gourmet food store, La Grande Épicerie de Paris, and includes six tastings of wine, cheese, and other gourmet treats. Or, if you are an art lover, you can enjoy the "Art Tour" of the store's collection, which includes special installations created by designers, though you can also find artwork exhibited throughout the store.
After you shop until you drop, you can find all kinds of other interesting attractions in Paris' Left Bank. On this side of the river, you can head to the famous Eiffel Tower, which is about 20 minutes away by public transit. If you're planning on using the train, check out our guide on common mistakes tourists should avoid on the Paris Metro. Or, if you want to explore the area around Le Bon Marché more, you can find the Chapelle Notre Dame de la Medaille Miraculeuse (Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal), only five minutes away from the store. This often-overlooked church features some dazzling artwork and decoration. In addition, there are plenty of bars and restaurants in the area to have an amazing meal or a glass of French wine.