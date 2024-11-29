Immerse Yourself In The Future Of Art At Amsterdam's First New Media Museum

Nxt Museum is all about the future. It opened in 2020 with the mission to forge new frontiers and empower groundbreaking innovations in the art world. As you wander through the renovated TV studio, you'll find contemporary installations that dream of tomorrow's digital landscape. Inside, you'll find mesmerizing visual music installations and exhibits that explore the intersection of humans, nature, and artificial intelligence with stunning large-scale installations. Nxt Museum will take you on a one-of-a-kind journey by blending innovative technology and tools with the existential question, "What's next?"

While there's no parking at the museum and limited spaces nearby, it's recommended to take public transit, bike, or walk (just remember to avoid making this common Amsterdam mistake and pack comfortable shoes). If you go in the warmer months, a nice option is to take the ferry to Buiksloterweg and walk over. Otherwise, you can take a metro to the Noorderpark station. Ticket prices vary depending on the availability, with discounts for students and children.

Some people remark that the museum is rather small and can be seen pretty quickly, so try exploring the area once you're done. Just a quick 15-minute walk away, you'll find This is Holland, a 5D flight simulator that takes you over all the main sights in the Netherlands, and Eye Filmmuseum, an exhibit dedicated to film and moving images with some seriously stunning views. You could also take a snack and sit by the water if you need a bit of a breather. In Amsterdam, the world is your oyster.