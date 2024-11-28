A Famous Historic Twisted Tree In Kentucky Is A Spooky Sight With An Ominous Legend

The knotty, gnarled tree that you'll find today in Old Louisville is not actually the original tree, with the story of how this replacement came to be playing heavily into the site's folklore. The original tree that stood on this spot was rumored to be the local meeting place for a coven of Louisville witches in the 19th century, where they'd routinely execute their rituals and ceremonies. But in 1889, and perhaps with some ulterior motives, planners for the city's annual May Day festival eyed the site and the tree for development, much to the protest of the coven and other magical practitioners. The city eventually chopped down the tree that year ahead of May Day celebrations and used the wood for a maypole, to add insult to injury.

The witches are said to have cursed the city in retribution for destroying their sacred space. Lo and behold, 11 months later, a tornado tore through Louisville, leveling it. Reportedly, a bolt of lightening struck the stump of the Witches' Tree, indicating that forces of nature were at the witches' beckoning. Believed to be a storm demon summoned by the coven, over 100 people lost their lives, including the planning committee members responsible for taking away their meeting place. Magically, a gnarled and strange looking new tree began growing in the old maple's place. Since the storm, that tree has become a beloved gathering site for locals.