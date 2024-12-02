A Lively Slice Of Cambodia Full Of Food And Shops Awaits In This Iconic California Coastal City

Cambodia Town, as the name suggests, is bursting with restaurants serving mouth-watering Southeast Asian cuisine. The restaurants in the area range from more traditional Cambodian dishes to Cambodian-American fusion places where guests can taste Cambodian food with a California flair.

The food truck Battambong BBQ, founded by Chad Phuong, aka "The Cambodian Cowboy," adds a Khmer style to Texas barbeque. Phuong's menu was inspired by his journey through Texas to the California beach town of Long Beach after fleeing his troubled home country. Battambong has over four stars on Yelp and is highly reviewed by major outlets such as Eater Los Angeles. The barbeque fusion restaurant serves classic loaded nachos along with Num Pang sandwiches.

For those looking to get away from American fusion food, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack is famous for its signature rice noodle dish, Penh noodles. The shop opened in 1985, and has since become a staple in Cambodia Town. Aside from the Penh noodles, guests also recommend the beef stew noodles, khor ko. Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has over 800 reviews on Google averaging 4.6 stars and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crystal Thai Cambodian is a cash-only restaurant in Cambodia Town serving Khmer dishes you'd most likely find in Khmer homes, locals say. The four-star restaurant skips the grandeur of other highly-rated restaurants but makes up for its lack of decorations with fan favorites such as the rice noodle dish nom p'jok and duck feet salad.

Aside from great food, Cambodia Town also has fantastic night markets, art walks, and shops for visitors to browse. Marklet, a nighttime market hosted in Cambodia Town, celebrates the vibrancy of the Khmer community. The half-block market highlights the town's chefs, entrepreneurs, and artists. Marklet allows members from the Cambodia Town community to come together, and it's a fun way for tourists to discover just a taste of what the area has to offer.