A Lively Slice Of Cambodia Full Of Food And Shops Awaits In This Iconic California Coastal City
Cambodia Town in Long Beach, California is one of the most unique, underrated food destinations in the country. Cambodians make up around 4% of Long Beach's population of nearly a half-million people,making it the city with the largest Cambodian population outside of the country itself. The city was designated Cambodia Town in 2007 to celebrate the Cambodian community with a 1.2-mile stretch full of Khmer-owned businesses and Buddhist temples.
The great influx of Cambodians to California happened around the 1970s and 1980s, when over 300,000 Cambodians came to the United States to escape the genocide happening in their home country. Out of the 300,000 who fled Cambodia, 20,000 relocated to Long Beach.
In 2005, Long Beach began hosting its annual Cambodia Town Parade and Cultural Festival to celebrate the Cambodian community. The festival is the first Cambodian Parade outside of Cambodia and originated as an event meant to celebrate the Cambodian New Year. Since it began, the parade gradually turned into an entire day of educating others about Khmer traditions. The parade typically takes place in April, but be sure to check the Cambodia Town website for more information.
Where to eat in Cambodia Town
Cambodia Town, as the name suggests, is bursting with restaurants serving mouth-watering Southeast Asian cuisine. The restaurants in the area range from more traditional Cambodian dishes to Cambodian-American fusion places where guests can taste Cambodian food with a California flair.
The food truck Battambong BBQ, founded by Chad Phuong, aka "The Cambodian Cowboy," adds a Khmer style to Texas barbeque. Phuong's menu was inspired by his journey through Texas to the California beach town of Long Beach after fleeing his troubled home country. Battambong has over four stars on Yelp and is highly reviewed by major outlets such as Eater Los Angeles. The barbeque fusion restaurant serves classic loaded nachos along with Num Pang sandwiches.
For those looking to get away from American fusion food, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack is famous for its signature rice noodle dish, Penh noodles. The shop opened in 1985, and has since become a staple in Cambodia Town. Aside from the Penh noodles, guests also recommend the beef stew noodles, khor ko. Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has over 800 reviews on Google averaging 4.6 stars and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crystal Thai Cambodian is a cash-only restaurant in Cambodia Town serving Khmer dishes you'd most likely find in Khmer homes, locals say. The four-star restaurant skips the grandeur of other highly-rated restaurants but makes up for its lack of decorations with fan favorites such as the rice noodle dish nom p'jok and duck feet salad.
Aside from great food, Cambodia Town also has fantastic night markets, art walks, and shops for visitors to browse. Marklet, a nighttime market hosted in Cambodia Town, celebrates the vibrancy of the Khmer community. The half-block market highlights the town's chefs, entrepreneurs, and artists. Marklet allows members from the Cambodia Town community to come together, and it's a fun way for tourists to discover just a taste of what the area has to offer.
Other sights near Cambodia Town
After you've filled up on the delicious meals in Cambodia Town, drive 10 minutes to Long Beach City Beach. You may recognize the beach from major films like "Iron Man," "Transformers," and "Star Trek." The public beach is the main attraction of Long Beach and is the perfect destination for those looking to bask in the sun or surf the waves. Long Beach spans over five miles of sand and has a paved path for bike riders, runners, or skateboarders. Those wanting an adrenaline-packed day can take part in watersports such as kayaking, surfing, jet skiing, or sailing. Don't forget to stroll along the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier to take in a panoramic view of the beach.
If you've had enough beach for one day, take time to explore the nearby museums. The Long Beach Museum of Art sits right on Ocean Boulevard, costing $15 for general entry. Students and seniors can enter the museum for $10, and Long Beach Museum of Art members earn free entry. The museum changes its exhibits every couple months, so there will always be something new to explore. After walking around the museum, grab a bite to eat at Claire's. The oceanfront restaurant serves a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, as well as sandwiches, burgers, and salads.