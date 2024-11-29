A Quaint Village Dubbed Vermont's 'Antique Capital' Offers Cute B&B's, Hikes, And Unique Shops
Vermont is one of the country's most underrated gems. While it may be among the smallest states in the United States, it's still loaded with tons of awesome escapes for tourists looking to explore the Green Mountain State. From amazing natural wonders like Lake Willoughby, Vermont's most breathtaking hidden glacial lake surrounded by mountains, to the hip metropolis of Burlington, an artsy urban hub and the state's largest city, there are tons of wonderful things to do in Vermont.
One great little-known spot where you can enjoy nature, shopping, and much more is the quaint town of Chester. Dubbed Vermont's antique capital, Chester is a truly unique vacation destination where you can spend your days enjoying the nearby nature, and searching for rare and uncommon gifts and souvenirs from years gone by. Chester is accessible from relatively nearby Vermont cities like Montpelier and Burlington, along with regional hubs like Boston and Albany, all of which are within 130 miles of the serene town.
Vermont's antique capital and awesome shops
When you arrive in Chester you will certainly notice some of the town's distinctive architecture in the "snecked ashlar" style, a traditional masonry technique that traces its origins to Scotland and Ireland. Many of these remaining structures can be found in the Chester Stone Village Historic District, which is located on the north side and on the National Register of Historic Places.
After checking out some of the interesting structures, make sure you save some time to go hunting for the perfect antique souvenir. Without a doubt, the premier spot in town to go searching is the Stone House Antique Center. This huge complex is filled with over 90 different vendors selling anything and everything you can imagine. Another great antique shop in town to check out is Vermont Picker Antiques. Chester is truly an antique lover's paradise where you're sure to find something special during your vacation.
If you're looking to grab a cold drink and meal after a day of shopping, swing by the Long Trail Brewing Company for delicious craft beers and burgers. Another excellent pub in town where you can get a bite to eat is MacLaomainn's Scottish Pub, where you'll feel like you are traveling to Scotland without leaving the hills of Vermont.
Cute B&B's and limitless nature
Another highlight of Chester is its cute bed and breakfasts, which make you feel as if you're going back in time. One beautiful option that is perfectly situated is the Chester Inn on Main Street, built in 1780. A serene B&B on the outskirts of town is the Franklyn Farm Inn that also dates to the late 18th century.
There are loads of great outdoor activities close to Chester, too. Just outside of town is the Chester Town Forest, which is home to two loop trails that are ideal for the whole family. Chester is also only 12 miles from Lowell Lake State Park, where you can enjoy hiking, fishing, and water activities in the park's lake and wooded area. There are a number of trails in the park, including one that passes an eerie Revolutionary War-era cemetery.
Chester is the perfect branching off point to explore Vermont's Green Mountains. During the winter, it's also easy for skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes from Chester. It's less than an hour from Killington Ski Resort, one of the East Coast's most scenic slopes. Other good options for skiers in the nearby vicinity are Okemo Mountain Resort and Stratton Mountain Resort.