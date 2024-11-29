A Quaint Village Dubbed Vermont's 'Antique Capital' Offers Cute B&B's, Hikes, And Unique Shops

When you arrive in Chester you will certainly notice some of the town's distinctive architecture in the "snecked ashlar" style, a traditional masonry technique that traces its origins to Scotland and Ireland. Many of these remaining structures can be found in the Chester Stone Village Historic District, which is located on the north side and on the National Register of Historic Places.

After checking out some of the interesting structures, make sure you save some time to go hunting for the perfect antique souvenir. Without a doubt, the premier spot in town to go searching is the Stone House Antique Center. This huge complex is filled with over 90 different vendors selling anything and everything you can imagine. Another great antique shop in town to check out is Vermont Picker Antiques. Chester is truly an antique lover's paradise where you're sure to find something special during your vacation.

If you're looking to grab a cold drink and meal after a day of shopping, swing by the Long Trail Brewing Company for delicious craft beers and burgers. Another excellent pub in town where you can get a bite to eat is MacLaomainn's Scottish Pub, where you'll feel like you are traveling to Scotland without leaving the hills of Vermont.