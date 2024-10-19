Mountains Surround Vermont's Most Breathtaking Hidden Glacial Lake That Thrives In Fall
Vermont is famed for its picturesque, forested natural landscape, with over 70% of the state covered in a dense canopy of trees. Its other crowning glory is its scenic mountainous terrain, scattered with glacial lakes and valleys. One of the most serene and beautiful destinations in the Green Mountain State is Lake Willoughby. Situated near the Canadian border and within the rugged state forest of the same name, Lake Willoughby was formed over 12,000 years ago by glaciers, which shaped out its breathtaking landscape and created a picture-perfect, year-round vacation destination. Visiting the lake in fall, however, may be the best time to enjoy the changing colors of its trees, beautifully reflected in its still, pristine waters.
Willoughby Lake is over 300 feet deep and hidden in the heart of the state's Northeast Kingdom, its remote location making it a hidden gem for those seeking solitude and spectacular scenery. Vermont is one of the best places to see fall foliage, with tree varieties such as cedar, sugar maple, fir, and birch turning warm shades of red, orange, and yellow around Lake Willoughby. Avoid the usually massive New England crowds and enjoy fall foliage in this epic and photogenic destination. Visitors coming for the autumn hues often stay for the lake's abundance of recreation activities, perfect for those looking to embrace the great outdoors and breathe in the crisp, fresh mountain air. From scenic drives and hikes to water activities and beaches, Lake Willoughby is the ultimate nature-filled escape for a fall getaway to Vermont.
Visit Lake Willoughby's best overlooks for stunning fall views
A visit to Lake Willoughby wouldn't be complete without exploring the area's many hiking routes and opportunities to immerse yourself in nature. Mount Pisgah and its sister, Mount Hor, are two striking landmarks along the lake, their peaks visible for miles around. The Mount Pisgah Trail North route is a challenging 4.8-mile hike, with steep elevation changes and muddy conditions, but the payoff in terms of views is worth the effort. The Mount Hor Trail is an equally challenging 5.3-mile hike, boasting views of the trees and lake. Be sure to account for steep, sometimes slippery ascents by wearing appropriate clothing and footwear. Hiking poles may come in handy, and so can downloading offline maps, as cell service can be spotty in remote areas.
Less than 2 miles from Lake Willoughby is Sentinel Rock, an impressive geological feature — a large glacial boulder — and a great spot for panoramic lakeside views. Sentinel Rock State Park is ideal for hiking, picnicking, and catching the sunset. Another way to experience Lake Willoughby's splendor is by taking a scenic drive along Vermont Route 5A through winding forested tree canopies, connecting West Burke and Derby near the U.S.-Canada border. The road trails the eastern shoreline of Lake Willoughby, offering spectacular vistas of the spectacular unspoiled natural surroundings. Along the way, you'll find plenty of overlooks where you can take in the scenery of the lake, hillsides, and mountains. Or you could start even farther to the southwest, in the artsy Vermont town of Waterbury. It's under an hour from Willoughby by car, making Willoughby a perfect day trip for any Waterbury visitors or residents.
Enjoy the beaches and water sports at Lake Willoughby
Lake Willoughby's dramatic landscape has earned it the nickname "Lucerne of America," with visitors comparing its spellbinding waters to those found in the famous lake Lucerne in Switzerland. Swimming is allowed in the lake, and beachgoers will be pleased to discover that Lake Willoughby offers beach access too. While the beach at the lake's northern end is ideal for sunbathing and swimming, the south beach is a clothing-optional nudist beach. North Beach boasts a sandy coastline stretching along the lengths of the lake's edge, with views of charming lakeside cottages to boot. Parking and restrooms are available. Visitors to South Beach should note that parking on-site is free, but facilities are limited, so plan accordingly. The Gap Pub & Grill and the WilloughVale Inn are both within a 10-minute walk from North Beach, ideal for those seeking nearby dining options.
The optimal water conditions at Lake Willoughby make it a must-visit for water sport enthusiasts. WilloughVale Inn offers free kayak and canoe rentals for up to two hours, based on availability. If you prefer to bring your own kayak, head to the Lake Willoughby boat access point for a smooth launch into the water. Clyde River Recreation, a highly reputable canoe, kayak, and paddleboard rental service, is also a good choice for any spring or summer visitors. Be sure to check the weather before heading out onto the water, as winds in mountainous areas can pick up quickly.