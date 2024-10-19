Mountains Surround Vermont's Most Breathtaking Hidden Glacial Lake That Thrives In Fall

Vermont is famed for its picturesque, forested natural landscape, with over 70% of the state covered in a dense canopy of trees. Its other crowning glory is its scenic mountainous terrain, scattered with glacial lakes and valleys. One of the most serene and beautiful destinations in the Green Mountain State is Lake Willoughby. Situated near the Canadian border and within the rugged state forest of the same name, Lake Willoughby was formed over 12,000 years ago by glaciers, which shaped out its breathtaking landscape and created a picture-perfect, year-round vacation destination. Visiting the lake in fall, however, may be the best time to enjoy the changing colors of its trees, beautifully reflected in its still, pristine waters.

Willoughby Lake is over 300 feet deep and hidden in the heart of the state's Northeast Kingdom, its remote location making it a hidden gem for those seeking solitude and spectacular scenery. Vermont is one of the best places to see fall foliage, with tree varieties such as cedar, sugar maple, fir, and birch turning warm shades of red, orange, and yellow around Lake Willoughby. Avoid the usually massive New England crowds and enjoy fall foliage in this epic and photogenic destination. Visitors coming for the autumn hues often stay for the lake's abundance of recreation activities, perfect for those looking to embrace the great outdoors and breathe in the crisp, fresh mountain air. From scenic drives and hikes to water activities and beaches, Lake Willoughby is the ultimate nature-filled escape for a fall getaway to Vermont.

