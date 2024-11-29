America's Real-Life Hogwarts Is A Southern University Perched On A Magical Foggy Mountaintop

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter without ever leaving the United States at a magical university nestled in the Tennessee mountains. Sewanee: The University of the South, a private Episcopal liberal arts college, feels like Hogwarts come to life. Perched on a foggy mountaintop, this historical school features Gothic architecture, students donning black gowns, and a rich academic tradition. Visitors are welcome to explore its enchanting campus, which, while awe-inspiring, is also steeped in a complex and somber past. Founded in 1857, Sewanee drew inspiration from Oxford University, which donated the first books to its library and influenced the Gothic design of its campus buildings. Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful universities in Europe, Oxford's architectural splendor and academic prestige have left a lasting imprint on Sewanee's identity.

However, Sewanee's origins are tied to the Confederacy, and its founders were Episcopalian leaders who were slaveholders. Today, the university confronts this dark chapter openly. A page on the school's writers' conference website recognizes this legacy, stating: "The University of the South acknowledges its racist past and that slavery cannot be separated from our history or founders. We recognize how many of us have benefitted from racist policies and institutions and that the brutal legacy of slavery still persists today." The school remains owned by 28 southern dioceses of the Episcopal Church, symbolizing its historical roots while striving for progress in its commitment to a more inclusive future.