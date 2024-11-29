A Hidden Waterfall In The Great Smoky Mountains Is A Serene Wilderness Escape On Tribal Land

Deep in the Qualla Boundary, the sovereign territory of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Native Americans in North Carolina, lies a standout natural wonder of the Southern Appalachians. As one of the tallest falls in the Southern Appalachian region, Mingo Falls (known as Big Bear Falls to the Cherokee) cascades dramatically down 120 feet of rock, creating a mesmerizing display of rushing water and mist.

Mingo Falls is a great natural attraction for visitors to the Smoky Mountains area. The falls are a less-crowded alternative to the more popular attractions within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In fact, the trail to the falls is located just a few minutes from Oconaluftee Visitor Center, the national park's southern entrance, making it a convenient stop for visitors in the area. This site is also about 95 miles from DuPont Recreational Forest, an underrated natural area near Asheville offering waterfalls and hidden lakes.

The journey to Mingo Falls is plenty easy on paper — Pigeon Creek Trail, the path leading to the fall's observation deck, is only 0.4 miles long, but it's a steep climb to get there. Healthy adults can make the round trip in roughly 30 minutes, but allowing an hour for the journey will ensure those of all levels aren't out of breath by the time they return from the falls. The trail leads hikers through a pristine forest setting. This extraordinary natural landmark isn't just a waterfall; it's a gateway to understanding and appreciating the profound connection between the Cherokee people and their ancestral lands.