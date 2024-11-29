Rick Steves Says A Fairytale Spot In Czechia Offers The Quaint Small-Town Europe People Dream To See

As Czech muses go, only Prague exceeds the town of Český Krumlov in South Bohemia. Well before the 13,000-strong town wrapped by the Vltava River became the setting of numerous films, it appeared in the landscapes of famed Expressionist artist Egon Schiele — now on display at in a special exhibition at Neue Galerie in New York City. In fact, it's now the country's second most popular destination after Prague. Among the fans is travel icon, Rick Steves, who considers Krumlov another of his favorite day trips from Prague, writing, "With its simple beauty and wonderfully medieval feel, Český Krumlov is the quaint, small-town Europe that many people dream of experiencing."

UNSECO recognizes this, too, inscribing the town in 1992 for its outstanding and intact architectural heritage that spans the Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque eras. Chief among these is the castle carved into the sheer rock cliff overlooking the old town. The seat of the Rosenberg family, which ruled the town for 300 years, the Český Krumlov Castle appears pulled from the pages of a fairytale, with a high, round tower and sumptuous chambers fit for royalty. It also has a museum, tower, and Baroque theater — making it competition for the awe-inspiring Prague Castle. For many, though, the highlight remains the moat, where brown bears have roamed since 1707. This may change in 2030, however, as the Czech National Heritage Institute plans to end this practice at all Czech castles then.