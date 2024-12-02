Does Airbnb Give Refunds For Bad Weather Experiences?

Should you go to Key West during hurricane season? What about a trip to Maine in the winter? Obviously, if the conditions are dangerous, you will have to cancel your trip — but will you lose the money you already gave Airbnb for your stay? The truth is, it depends on exactly how bad it is, where you're staying, and if Airbnb deems the situation severe enough to merit a total refund. Airbnb's updated cancellation policy is designed to make it easier for guests to get their money back during storms and natural disasters. These are what they refer to as "Major Disruptive Events" that interfere with travel plans. Unfortunately, depending on where you're staying and what weather event is causing problems, you may still not be covered.

Under Airbnb's policy, disease outbreaks, travel restrictions, major power outages, and natural disasters like dangerous weather events are all reasons for getting a full refund from Airbnb. However, if it's a weather event that is particularly common in the region you're visiting at the time of your trip, it's considered foreseeable, and Airbnb won't give you your money back unless it causes specific issues that disrupt your stay, beyond the weather. While you can absolutely still roll the dice and book, just know that if the weather is so severe that you can't go, or have to leave halfway through, you may end up on the hook for the full price of the trip.