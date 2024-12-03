The Airline Regarded As Having The Best Flight Attendants Around
Flight attendants can make or break your airline experience. Representing the service industry of the sky, they're responsible for making customers feel comfortable and attending to their onboard needs. However, their job goes far beyond serving beverages. As the public face of an airline, flight attendants require a certain level of cultural awareness and grace. And if unexpected circumstances arise, it's their job to keep everyone safe. So, when searching for top-notch airline service among the world's 5,000 airlines, we looked at the cabin crew — and one airline was miles above the rest.
The airline with the best flight attendants around is Singapore Airlines. This Asian carrier won the title of World's Best Cabin Crew 2024 per Skytrax World Airline Awards. Cabin crew are judged on overall performance, including technique, efficiency, attitude, and hospitality — and it seems like Singapore Airline's flight attendants excelled in all of these departments. Yet, Singapore Airline's accolades don't end there. The airline also won Business Traveler's awards for Best Airline, Best Asia-Pacific Airline, Best First Class, and Best Economy Class, which we're assuming was partly due to its high-performing staff.
It's obvious Singapore Airlines prides itself on its onboard service. And as an airline hosting some of the longest flights in the world, we're happy they do! But what is that sets this cabin crew apart from the rest? Read on to discover how the crew's training and hospitality soar far higher than the competition.
What makes the Singapore Airlines cabin crew stand out from the rest
Singapore Airlines takes its flight attendants' training very seriously. The four-month training session is one of the longest and most rigorous in the industry. Lessons begin in the classroom and are applied throughout the course, with students giving regular presentations on what they've learned. The content is quite comprehensive, covering a wide breadth of knowledge, including food and beverage expertise, grooming etiquette, first aid, passenger handling, and safety protocols. Students are even taught how to pick items off the ground and walk upstairs in an elegant manner. We imagine this would come in handy on large aircraft (especially airplanes with secret bedrooms for flight attendants).
These flight attendants are also known as Singapore Girls or Boys, a title that comes with prestige. They take pride in their roles and provide excellent service from the second you step on the plane to the moment you say your goodbyes. These flight attendants notice things about their passengers, predicting possible needs accordingly. On the Singapore Airlines official Instagram post, a customer described the flight attendants as having a "consistent customer focus." Another guest chimed in, "Every year, I always choose [Singapore Airlines for my] Europe trip.. because the cabin crew is always helpful."