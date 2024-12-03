The Airline Regarded As Having The Best Flight Attendants Around

Flight attendants can make or break your airline experience. Representing the service industry of the sky, they're responsible for making customers feel comfortable and attending to their onboard needs. However, their job goes far beyond serving beverages. As the public face of an airline, flight attendants require a certain level of cultural awareness and grace. And if unexpected circumstances arise, it's their job to keep everyone safe. So, when searching for top-notch airline service among the world's 5,000 airlines, we looked at the cabin crew — and one airline was miles above the rest.

The airline with the best flight attendants around is Singapore Airlines. This Asian carrier won the title of World's Best Cabin Crew 2024 per Skytrax World Airline Awards. Cabin crew are judged on overall performance, including technique, efficiency, attitude, and hospitality — and it seems like Singapore Airline's flight attendants excelled in all of these departments. Yet, Singapore Airline's accolades don't end there. The airline also won Business Traveler's awards for Best Airline, Best Asia-Pacific Airline, Best First Class, and Best Economy Class, which we're assuming was partly due to its high-performing staff.

It's obvious Singapore Airlines prides itself on its onboard service. And as an airline hosting some of the longest flights in the world, we're happy they do! But what is that sets this cabin crew apart from the rest? Read on to discover how the crew's training and hospitality soar far higher than the competition.