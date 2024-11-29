The Best Times Square Views In NYC Are In This Luxury Hotel That Goes All Out For New Year's Eve
Skip the Times Square tourist trap of standing in the cold and the crowds for the New Year's Eve countdown. Instead, watch the ball drop from an exclusive spot at The Knickerbocker Hotel, which is hosting an epic New Year's Eve party. This elegant, five-star, Beaux-Arts-style hotel is on the corner of W 42nd Street and Broadway, pointing directly at the Times Square ball. The party will be held at the hotel's St. Cloud rooftop bar, which has an unbeatable view of the iconic Times Square ball.
The Knickerbocker Hotel has three New Year's Eve packages: silver, gold, and platinum. All guests will enjoy an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and live DJs spinning tunes. And of course, there will be dancing and a champagne toast at midnight. Gold package holders get early access to the rooftop party, complete with a glass of Dom Pérignon champagne. Those with the platinum package will experience an extravagant pre-party banquet of high-end caviar, sushi, and truffles, along with other tasty dishes at Charlie Palmer Steak IV, the hotel's steakhouse. Platinum package holders will also have overnight accommodations at the luxe hotel.
The Knickerbocker Hotel has a special place in New York City history
New Year's Eve is one of New York City's most famous events, and The Knickerbocker Hotel is one of the city's most storied hotels. It was first opened in 1906 by John Jacob Astor IV. It quickly became the place to see and be seen in the city, with guests like F. Scott Fitzgerald and John D. Rockefeller. Legend has it that hotel bartender Martini di Arma di Taggia invented a drink for Rockefeller — gin and vermouth with a single olive — which is now called the martini. Whether "The Knick" was truly where the first martini was concocted is still up for debate. What hasn't changed, however, is the recipe. The Knickerbocker Hotel still serves the original version, and it will be mixed tableside on New Year's Eve for platinum package guests.
The hotel closed less than 10 years after Astor died on the Titanic, and it served as offices for a time. The building was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. But years later, it underwent a massive renovation and reopened as a luxury hotel in 2015. The 330 guest rooms have soundproof walls, so guests will be able to sleep well amid the bustle and celebrations in Times Square.
A night at The Knickerbocker hotel for New Year's Eve is definitely not one of New York City's budget-friendly activities, but it is a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime splurge to celebrate New Year's Eve in a luxurious setting. The Knickerbocker is also just a few minutes walk from the world's greatest wax museum and from New York City's winter village.