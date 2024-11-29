The Best Times Square Views In NYC Are In This Luxury Hotel That Goes All Out For New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is one of New York City's most famous events, and The Knickerbocker Hotel is one of the city's most storied hotels. It was first opened in 1906 by John Jacob Astor IV. It quickly became the place to see and be seen in the city, with guests like F. Scott Fitzgerald and John D. Rockefeller. Legend has it that hotel bartender Martini di Arma di Taggia invented a drink for Rockefeller — gin and vermouth with a single olive — which is now called the martini. Whether "The Knick" was truly where the first martini was concocted is still up for debate. What hasn't changed, however, is the recipe. The Knickerbocker Hotel still serves the original version, and it will be mixed tableside on New Year's Eve for platinum package guests.

The hotel closed less than 10 years after Astor died on the Titanic, and it served as offices for a time. The building was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. But years later, it underwent a massive renovation and reopened as a luxury hotel in 2015. The 330 guest rooms have soundproof walls, so guests will be able to sleep well amid the bustle and celebrations in Times Square.

A night at The Knickerbocker hotel for New Year's Eve is definitely not one of New York City's budget-friendly activities, but it is a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime splurge to celebrate New Year's Eve in a luxurious setting. The Knickerbocker is also just a few minutes walk from the world's greatest wax museum and from New York City's winter village.