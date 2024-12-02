The Charming And Less Crowded Christmas Markets To Seek Out In Europe, Per Rick Steves

The holiday season is the best time to enjoy good food, festive lights, and shopping for one-of-a-kind gifts for the people you love. One of the most popular places to do this is at an artisanal Christmas market –– and nowhere in the world does these better than Europe. All over the continent, you can find adorable markets that look like they're straight from a fairy tale with their wooden "ski chalet" style stalls, twinkling lights, and gobs of holiday cheer. After all, these places have been around for many years (even centuries). Of course, one drawback is that some of the best Christmas markets in Europe are also the most overcrowded.

Travel writer Rick Steves knows a thing or two about these charming pop-up winter destinations. According to his blog, you can still find some delightful Christmas markets that aren't overrun with tourists if you know where to look. When deciding on where to go, keep in mind that the bigger markets do offer a lot of things to do and products to shop for, but the smaller ones can give you a more laid-back experience and even rarer gifts to bring home. Steves recommends researching the markets you're interested in and consider avoiding them at night or on weekends (if possible) if you're concerned about crowds. Once you go, always wear appropriate clothing (since these markets are almost always outdoors) and be wary of pickpocketing. Also remember to bring cash and be aware of possible extra fees for things like bathrooms, food and drinks (especially if they aren't served in to-go containers), and more. A lot of Christmas markets extend into January, so that is also a great time to go while avoiding crowds.