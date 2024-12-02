The Sneaky Trick To Bring Bottled Water Through Airport Security

Ice can indeed get past the TSA, but only if it's completely frozen. The official TSA website does state this clearly. However, it also says that there cannot be any liquid at the bottom. If it melts at all, or even if it's slushy, that disqualifies it — though notably, this does not cover medically necessary gel ice packs, which don't have to be completely frozen.

The bottle in the TikTok video, which you can watch below, is certainly frozen. The thing is, if you end up flying on a day when it's warm, you'll have to have that frozen bottle in your transportation to the airport, and then the whole time you wait in the security line. You may get through the airport faster with TSA PreCheck, but that doesn't mean the ice is going to wait to melt if the line is long there, too.

The other issue is that you have to melt the ice on the other side of TSA security, this liquid is presumably to drink in the airport instead of buying another bottle. That means you have to stand in the airport bathroom (another place that often has lines) and run it under hot water for a while. It seems like a lot of work for a single bottle of water. Instead, bring your reusable water bottle through security empty. Most airports have somewhere you can fill it, whether it's a filling station or a water fountain. It's less work, and that way you'll have your reusable bottle for the whole trip.