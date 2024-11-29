Flight Attendants Share What To Do If You're Seated Next To Someone Smelly On Your Flight
Occasionally, a major media outlet will publish an editorial suggesting that people don't need to shower as often as they do. On behalf of everyone who's ever been on a flight next to someone especially ripe, it would be great if these articles stopped circulating so often. Being trapped 30,000 feet in the air with someone who either forgot to shower, misplaced their deodorant, or has simply been traveling for so long that the day's stink has festered is no way to start or end your travels. Unfortunately, when you book your flight, you can only control so many factors, and preventing a smelly seatmate isn't one of them.
A person's odor is a very sensitive subject and not one that may go well if you try to handle it yourself. After all, how would you feel if someone flatly stated that you smell too bad to fly next to? If you fear the possibility that your next flight will be marked by someone following the "shower less" mantra, several flight attendants have chimed in with advice and tips on how to extricate yourself from the shackles of neighboring B.O.
The aim isn't to make the other person feel bad. Who knows their situation or what kind of day they're having? Rather than be an annoying plane passenger and call too much attention to your unpleasant situation, consider following the advice of the very professionals trained in maximizing passenger safety and comfort.
Protecting yourself against bad odors on a plane
Other people's scent likely isn't something you actively think about when booking a flight, but you never know when you'll be the one seated next to someone with poor hygiene or a medical condition that causes body odor. If you're worried, you can try to reduce the risk by booking early enough to avoid a middle seat. If you're stuck in the middle, there's double the possibility that one of your row-mates may have an odor.
Susannah Carr, a representative for the Association of Flight Attendants, spoke with USA Today and provided some additional advice. Per Carr, it's best to take precautions before getting stuck in an uncomfortable situation, starting with bringing a mask. While it may not cut out the odor entirely, it should minimize how much of it you're exposed to (which is why flight attendants also suggest wearing a mask in airplane bathrooms). An N95 respirator is best, especially if you also want to avoid exposure to potential viruses while in such a confined space.
Carr went on to reveal an industry secret weapon: Vicks VapoRub. According to the expert, a small amount of the medicinal rub under one's nose is enough to cut through bad odors. Flight attendants use this trick during trash collection, sometimes even reverting to peppermint essential oils or similar, non-abrasive scents. If you're on a long flight, the rub or oil may wear off and need to be reapplied. To avoid making things potentially obvious and awkward, take a trip to the bathroom to freshen up your nostrils.
How to handle a smelly passenger mid-flight
Unfortunately, you can't always be prepared for the worst, and you might not board your flight with VapoRub on hand. This is where flight attendant assistance really comes in handy. A flight attendant hosted an AMA on the r/SouthwestAirlines subreddit, and at least one comment addressed how to handle sitting next to someone who smells. According to the attendant, u/Officer-Nastyy, the best tactic is to act like you're going to the bathroom and then respectfully approach an available crew member. Be honest with why you need to change seats, and if a different spot is available, it's likely that they'll try to move you.
Susannah Carr expanded on similar advice she shared with USA Today, adding to wait until it's safe and the seat belt sign is off before getting up. Even if you can't secure a seat change, there are other ways the cabin attendants can help. Carr stated that lowering the cabin's temperature can taper bad smells, keeping them from spreading early on in the flight. This is why it's best to address the issue before takeoff, if possible. It's also worth noting that some airlines have a clause in their contract of carriage that states that passengers with offensive body odor, unless caused by a medical condition, can be removed from a flight. While no one wants to watch a fellow traveler get hauled off the plane, know that there are ways flight attendants can lend a hand if you notice a strong stench.