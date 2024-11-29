Flight Attendants Share What To Do If You're Seated Next To Someone Smelly On Your Flight

Occasionally, a major media outlet will publish an editorial suggesting that people don't need to shower as often as they do. On behalf of everyone who's ever been on a flight next to someone especially ripe, it would be great if these articles stopped circulating so often. Being trapped 30,000 feet in the air with someone who either forgot to shower, misplaced their deodorant, or has simply been traveling for so long that the day's stink has festered is no way to start or end your travels. Unfortunately, when you book your flight, you can only control so many factors, and preventing a smelly seatmate isn't one of them.

A person's odor is a very sensitive subject and not one that may go well if you try to handle it yourself. After all, how would you feel if someone flatly stated that you smell too bad to fly next to? If you fear the possibility that your next flight will be marked by someone following the "shower less" mantra, several flight attendants have chimed in with advice and tips on how to extricate yourself from the shackles of neighboring B.O.

The aim isn't to make the other person feel bad. Who knows their situation or what kind of day they're having? Rather than be an annoying plane passenger and call too much attention to your unpleasant situation, consider following the advice of the very professionals trained in maximizing passenger safety and comfort.