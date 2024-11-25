Ease Into The Holiday Season On A Magical Festive Christmas Cruise In The Unlikely State Of Idaho

Coeur d'Alene is an idyllic lakefront mountain town where you can hit the beach and the ski slopes in the same day, regardless of when you visit. During the Christmas season, it turns into the unofficial North Pole, thanks to Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises. This company sets sail throughout the year, but from the end of November to New Year's Day, it transforms into a magical trip to the North Pole — like the Polar Express but on a boat.

Advertisement

At 25 miles long and 10 miles wide, Lake Coeur d'Alene is massive, and it's easy to forget you're landlocked once you're on the water. The Journey to the North Pole cruise lasts about 40 minutes, and there are four cruises daily starting at 4:30 p.m.; children under 5 get to board for free. During the experience, you and your little ones will pass by fantastic light displays and get to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and some of their helpers. Children can even make it on the nice list and have their names called out by Kris Kringle himself. If you want a more intimate experience, you can book a private cruise (up to 35 guests) and get even more time with Santa and his crew.