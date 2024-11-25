Ease Into The Holiday Season On A Magical Festive Christmas Cruise In The Unlikely State Of Idaho
Beyond its capital of Boise (an underrated Northwest city that may be the new foodie destination), most people don't know what else Idaho has to offer. However, if you're a fan of outdoor adventures, the Gem State should be on your list of must-visit states. You can have a unique dining experience with breathtaking views at a historic ski resort on Idaho's iconic Bald Mountain or stay in small towns close to other, more famous Midwest destinations like Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons.
During the holiday season, there's another compelling reason to come to Idaho: a Christmas cruise. While taking a cruise in a landlocked state may seem counterintuitive, tucked away in the Idaho Panhandle is a gorgeous lake that offers a magical holiday experience in the Pacific Northwest. Get your boat shoes on and wear your ugliest Christmas sweater, as this winter adventure at Lake Coeur d'Alene is one you don't want to miss.
The Journey to the North Pole Cruise in Lake Coeur d'Alene
Coeur d'Alene is an idyllic lakefront mountain town where you can hit the beach and the ski slopes in the same day, regardless of when you visit. During the Christmas season, it turns into the unofficial North Pole, thanks to Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises. This company sets sail throughout the year, but from the end of November to New Year's Day, it transforms into a magical trip to the North Pole — like the Polar Express but on a boat.
At 25 miles long and 10 miles wide, Lake Coeur d'Alene is massive, and it's easy to forget you're landlocked once you're on the water. The Journey to the North Pole cruise lasts about 40 minutes, and there are four cruises daily starting at 4:30 p.m.; children under 5 get to board for free. During the experience, you and your little ones will pass by fantastic light displays and get to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and some of their helpers. Children can even make it on the nice list and have their names called out by Kris Kringle himself. If you want a more intimate experience, you can book a private cruise (up to 35 guests) and get even more time with Santa and his crew.
Lake Coeur d'Alene's holiday festivities
The best way to get to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is to fly into the Spokane International Airport in Washington. From there, it's about a 40-mile drive to the marina, where you board the cruise. Boarding for the Journey to the North Pole Cruise begins 30 minutes before the departure time, and there's a public parking lot at the marina for added convenience.
Because the cruise is less than an hour, you'll have to find other holiday-related activities to round out your vacation. If you choose to book a room at the Coeur d'Alene Resort, you can experience a magical light show and other holiday events. The resort also offers seasonal packages with winter-themed activities like the cruise included in your stay.
Alternatively, there are many free holiday events in and around Coeur d'Alene throughout the season. One of the most notable is an outdoor European Christmas Market in early December. In addition, there are live nativity experiences, a free letter to Santa program, and various opportunities to see festive lights and holiday parades. Coeur d'Alene is a magical place to spend the Christmas season, especially when you're surrounded by loved ones.